Deion Sanders Admits Why He Won't Miss Spring Transfer Portal Window

Following the Colorado Buffaloes’ spring game during Black and Gold Day, coach Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on no longer having the spring transfer portal window to dip into.

Rather than being upset at not having the additional opportunity to add more players to the team, Sanders was glad to see the spring portal go.

Coach Prime’s comments

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Coach Prime’s primary reasoning for being happy to not have the spring portal anymore was that he and his staff know what type of team they have. They know that roster isn’t going to undergo any further changes, and they can focus strictly on coaching rather than retention.

“You’re already further along,” Sanders said. “Because you know what you’ve got, you know what you need to work on, you know the players that need to improve.”

If what Coach Prime says is true, and the Buffaloes truly are further along than they were at this point last season, it is wonderful news for Colorado fans.

A large contributor to CU’s brutal 3-9 campaign in 2025 was the team’s lack of cohesion established before the start of the season. A combination of Sanders’s absence due to his battle with cancer and a lack of leadership characteristics among the players led to a team that still had plenty of chemistry-building to do by week 1.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

But with the spring portal’s absence, this is less likely to occur. The spring portal used to open in late April, aligning with the time that many programs, including Colorado, were playing their spring games. This meant that much of the chemistry established in spring practice could be blown up following the spring game.

But without this uncertainty, Coach Prime is confident that he and his staff have a much firmer grasp on how to prepare this squad for the 2026 regular season.

“We know what we’ve got to work on,” Sanders said. “We know what guys have got to step it up, we know what guys might not be the guys we thought they were, but they still have time to get bigger, stronger, faster and understand the playbook.”

Coach Prime expressed that he still has a few concerns with a position group or two, but feels much better about the squad overall than he did this time last year.

“Overall, out of all the positions, I may want a couple to step it up a bit,” Sanders said. “Other than that, I like where we are, I really do.”

Colorado’s incoming transfer class

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter (23) returns a punt against the UAB Blazers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Sanders and his staff undertook a major roster rebuild during the offseason.

The Buffaloes added 43 players from the transfer portal, one of the largest incoming classes in the nation.

It is headlined by three four-star transfers, according to 247Sports. All three come to Colorado by way of the SEC.

First is former Tennessee safety Boo Carter, who forced three fumbles in just eight games last season.

Next is former Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who amassed 988 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons as a member of the Longhorns’ star-studded offense.

Finally, the Buffaloes brought in Moore’s teammate, linebacker Liona Lefau, who has been a tackling machine on the Longhorns' defense over the last two seasons. He tallied 63 and 68 tackles in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Colorado more than loaded up on talent during the winter transfer portal window, and with no need to add much more, Coach Prime and his staff can relish in the opportunity to build chemistry and connection among their secured new-look squad.

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