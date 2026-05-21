Three Recruits To Monitor For Colorado's Next Recruiting Surge

The Colorado Buffaloes turned "We Coming" into a whole different meaning this week. All thanks to some reignited efforts on the recruiting trail for the 2027 class.

Coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff started off by landing three-star linebacker and former Alabama commit Ba'Roc Willis to boost the defense Tuesday. But Colorado pulled in four-star safety Gabe Jenkins nearly 24 hours later, delivering two massive coups.

It doesn't appear Colorado is done yet putting together this class. Time to monitor these three talents who are trending to follow Willis and Jenkins.

Four-Star Tyler Alexander Teasing Colorado Buffaloes Interest

Deion Sanders pregame with the Colorado Buffaloes | CU Buffs

The Buffaloes look like they want to boost the defensive trenches next. Hence why four-star interior defensive lineman Tyler Alexander is feeling the Colorado love.

The Palm Beach Central High of Florida standout, though, fired off the signal on social media that Colorado is his front runner, even quoting Sanders.

👀 Ain’t Hard To Find 🦬 pic.twitter.com/eKVD4cDEN3 — TYLER ALEXANDER (@TYLER_4x4) May 20, 2026

Landing Alexander can rise as an even larger recruiting win in Boulder. Colorado reels in the state of Florida's No. 34 overall prospect and the nation's 39th-best defensive tackle per Rivals.

Alexander draws the attention of national college coaches already with his 6-4, 310-pound frame. But he's a massive mix of power and stunning lateral speed in the trenches. He obliterated running attacks and passing plays through his 20 tackles behind the line of scrimmage in 2025. No doubt the Buffaloes gain a game-wrecker if they wins over Alexander.

He'll also become one of the biggest recruiting wins in the young coaching career of brand-new defensive tackles coach Dante Carter.

Versatile Marquis Fennell Liking new Colorado Buffaloes Offense

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three-star wide receiver Marquis Fennell joined Alexander, Willis and Jenkins while on the recruiting weekend to Boulder. The Valdosta High of Georgia standout found himself liking the new "Go-Go" offense Colorado is installing under Brennan Marion.

Fennell himself told Lorenzo Reyna of Colorado Buffaloes on SI that this offense already has a vision for him.

"They have a position designed just for me called the 'Zebra' that does both running back and wide receiver, which stands out," Fennell said.

The 5-11, 180-pounder gashed defenses with 1,480 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns while adding 764 receiving yardage alongside 10 more scores for Valdosta. But the fact Fennell spoke highly of the "Go-Go" and revealed he's got a spot on the offense made for him hands Colorado an advantage with his recruitment.

Colorado must beat three ACC challengers in Florida State, Stanford and Fennell's in-state option Georgia Tech, as the athlete plans to announce his college choice on June 25.

Four-Star Tackle Li'Marcus Jones Last to Watch for Colorado Buffaloes

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) calls out in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Four-star offensive tackle Li'Marcus Jones enters the picture as the final blue chip talent to closely monitor.

The 6-5, 285-pounder from Tennessee powerhouse Brentwood Academy joined the other recruits to check out the facilities. Colorado made a clear strong impression on Jones, as the Buffaloes are now in his final three mix of schools.

Jones can enter the picture as the future top blindside protector for four-star quarterback commit Andre Adams. He'd become a blockbuster commit for the other trenches too, as Jones has Big Ten and SEC suitors on his table.

Colorado just needs to fend off Purdue and Mississippi State to win over Jones before May ends.

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