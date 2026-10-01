Where Colorado Matches Up Best Against Its Remaining Schedule

The Colorado Buffaloes are in the midst of a two-game losing streak after starting undefeated through their first two games. They are set to return home to Folsom Field for the next two weeks, but things will only get tougher for them.

The Buffaloes have reached the most difficult stretch of their schedule, as they are set to face four teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25. Here’s a look at what the Buffaloes have to prepare for over the next seven games and one key to pulling off the upset in each of them.

Week 5: vs. No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Sep 26, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Will Hammond (15) rushes against Sam Houston Bearkat safety Cameron Franklin (15) in the second half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Raiders are a perfect 4-0 coming into their contest against the Buffaloes. Led by a dominant run game and a quarterback rotation that keeps defenses guessing, they’ll be a tough customer in CU’s return to Folsom.

Colorado’s key to the upset: The Buffaloes desperately need to stop the run. Their interior defensive linemen need to get some push and start tallying some tackles for loss, while the linebackers need to figure it out without Tyler Martinez.

Week 7: vs. No. 13 Utah Utes

The Utes are the most dominant team in the Big 12 as it currently stands. Quarterback Devon Dampier has been lights-out, while their defense has been the best in the Big 12, allowing just 10.3 points per game.

Colorado’s key to the upset: The Buffaloes need to put pressure on Dampier. It will likely be a tough day for Colorado’s offense. But if Chris Marve’s edge rushers can keep their team in the game by shutting down Dampier, CU stands a chance.

Week 8: at No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Sep 26, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) rolls out for a pass during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have rebounded from their disappointing Week 1 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane by stacking impressive wins for three straight weeks. The Cowboys’ win over the then-No. 6 Oregon Ducks reignited their offense, and they dominated West Virginia in Week 4.

Colorado’s key to the upset: The Buffaloes’ secondary will be crucial in this game. Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker has been picking apart defenses at will, so if the Buffs’ defensive backs give him an inch, he’ll take a mile. Lockdown coverage isn’t just a key part of this game; it will be the determining factor.

Week 9: vs. Kansas State Wildcats

While the Wildcats just dropped their first game of the season to the Cincinnati Bearcats, they still looked impressive. Quarterback Avery Johnson has finally reached his potential, and Kansas State’s offense is flowing as a result.

Colorado’s key to the upset: The Buffaloes need a quarterback spy on Johnson, or he will make their defense look silly. The Wildcats have run all over the Buffaloes since CU joined the Big 12, averaging 195.5 yards on the ground in their two matchups. But the Wildcats don’t have the same caliber of running backs that gashed the Buffs in those games, making Johnson their most lethal weapon. Colorado must shut him down to pull off an upset.

Week 10: at Arizona State Sun Devils

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Cutter Boley (8) calls a play against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sun Devils are likely Colorado’s easiest opponent of this stretch, although they’ll still challenge Marve’s defense. ASU’s offense, led by quarterback Cutter Boley, has diced up opponents in the passing game, and it will be hard for Colorado to keep the Sun Devils’ receivers in front of them

Colorado’s key to the upset: For the Buffaloes to win this game, they’ll need a great game out of their safeties. Naeten Mitchell and Randon Fontenette will need to be essentially flawless to put a lid on the Sun Devils’ offense, but if they can, the Buffs could pull out the road win.

Week 11: vs. No. 20 Houston Cougars

The Cougars have been a strong team this season. With a great passing game, a great running back in Makhi Hughes, and the best run defense in the Big 12. Despite that, their opponents have hung in games with them in three of their four games.

Colorado’s key to the upset: The reason: Houston’s pass defense is among the Big 12’s worst. The Cougars allow 262.3 yards per game, the second most, only to the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Buffaloes need to let their talented receiver room run free in this game, as that aspect of the offense is what could secure them the upset win.

Week 12: at Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Gi'Bran Payne (6) is run out of bounds by Kansas State Wildcats safety Logan Bartley (10) in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Kansas State Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, September 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Then, the Buffaloes face one of the hottest teams in the Big 12 right now. While time will tell how strong this team actually is, this is a game that the Buffaloes need to watch out for as it stands.

Colorado’s key to the upset: Colorado needs to shut down Cincinnati’s run game in this game, and that starts with putting pressure on the offensive line. Cincinnati has an experienced line, and Colorado needs to be prepared to send a variety of stunts to wear them down. If Colorado allows Cincinnati to establish its run game, it will be a tough end to this already-tough stretch of games.

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