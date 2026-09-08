Analytics Predict Colorado Buffaloes' Matchup Against Weber State
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The Colorado Buffaloes return home this Saturday to Folsom Field following their road victory against Georgia Tech.
While Colorado needed a defensive stand to beat Georgia Tech in Week 1, ESPN’s FPI expects a much more comfortable and yet again successful, outing for the Buffaloes this weekend.
ESPN’s Matchup Predictor Heavily Favors Colorado
ESPN’s matchup predictor has Colorado with a 98 percent chance of defeating the Wildcats, who in turn have a 2 percent chance of pulling off an upset. The projection comes from ESPN analytics and reflects the model’s assessment of the game between the two teams.
The prediction makes Colorado one of the biggest favorites of this weekend. ESPN’s game page provides matchup information as well as statistics and coverage for Saturday’s matchup. The Matchup Predictor offers an indication of just how significant the statistical gap is between the Buffaloes and Wildcats.
The 98 percent figure should not be confused with a sportsbook betting line. ESPN’s prediction does not mean that Colorado has a 98 percent chance of covering the spread, currently set at 30.5 points by FanDuel, but that it’s only predicting the likelihood that the Buffaloes win the game.
Colorado Looks To Build Off of Week 1 Victory
Colorado is entering Saturday’s game after opening the season with a 14-13 win over Georgia Tech. Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter came up with a crucial field goal block late in the game to preserve the win, giving coach Deion Sanders a win to start the season with a revamped team.
The Weber State matchup presents a very different task. Instead of facing a Power Four opponent on the road, the Buffaloes will play at home against an FCS team. That very team gives a two percent chance of winning.
For Colorado, this could mean more opportunity to establish more consistency on offense. The Buffaloes will also be looking to avoid any late positive production by Weber State.
The Wildcats enter this matchup with a record of 1-1. They opened the season with a 30-29 victory against Northern Colorado before they suffered a loss to Southern Utah. Despite the overwhelming ESPN projection in favor of Colorado, Weber State has proven that they can put points on the board during a close game.
What ESPN’s Prediction Could Mean for Bettors
ESPN’s 98 percent projection gives bettors a clear indication of which team the model expects to win, though it does not necessarily make Colorado an automatic betting pick.
A spread of 30.5 points is much more interesting than the moneyline, specifically if Colorado’s moneyline price offers a relatively small return.
The over/under could also provide another angle, currently set at 60.5 by FanDuel. Colorado scored just 14 points against Georgia Tech in its opener while Weber State scored 30 points in theirs.
Ultimately, the ESPN Matchup Predictor illustrates a very pro-Colorado picture of this upcoming game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23