Analytics Predict Colorado Buffaloes' Matchup Against Weber State

The Colorado Buffaloes return home this Saturday to Folsom Field following their road victory against Georgia Tech.

While Colorado needed a defensive stand to beat Georgia Tech in Week 1, ESPN’s FPI expects a much more comfortable and yet again successful, outing for the Buffaloes this weekend.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor Heavily Favors Colorado

ESPN’s matchup predictor has Colorado with a 98 percent chance of defeating the Wildcats, who in turn have a 2 percent chance of pulling off an upset. The projection comes from ESPN analytics and reflects the model’s assessment of the game between the two teams.

The prediction makes Colorado one of the biggest favorites of this weekend. ESPN’s game page provides matchup information as well as statistics and coverage for Saturday’s matchup. The Matchup Predictor offers an indication of just how significant the statistical gap is between the Buffaloes and Wildcats.

The 98 percent figure should not be confused with a sportsbook betting line. ESPN’s prediction does not mean that Colorado has a 98 percent chance of covering the spread, currently set at 30.5 points by FanDuel, but that it’s only predicting the likelihood that the Buffaloes win the game.

Colorado Looks To Build Off of Week 1 Victory

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players react after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado is entering Saturday’s game after opening the season with a 14-13 win over Georgia Tech. Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter came up with a crucial field goal block late in the game to preserve the win, giving coach Deion Sanders a win to start the season with a revamped team.

The Weber State matchup presents a very different task. Instead of facing a Power Four opponent on the road, the Buffaloes will play at home against an FCS team. That very team gives a two percent chance of winning.

For Colorado, this could mean more opportunity to establish more consistency on offense. The Buffaloes will also be looking to avoid any late positive production by Weber State.

The Wildcats enter this matchup with a record of 1-1. They opened the season with a 30-29 victory against Northern Colorado before they suffered a loss to Southern Utah. Despite the overwhelming ESPN projection in favor of Colorado, Weber State has proven that they can put points on the board during a close game.

What ESPN’s Prediction Could Mean for Bettors

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN’s 98 percent projection gives bettors a clear indication of which team the model expects to win, though it does not necessarily make Colorado an automatic betting pick.

A spread of 30.5 points is much more interesting than the moneyline, specifically if Colorado’s moneyline price offers a relatively small return.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) throwsa pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The over/under could also provide another angle, currently set at 60.5 by FanDuel. Colorado scored just 14 points against Georgia Tech in its opener while Weber State scored 30 points in theirs.

Ultimately, the ESPN Matchup Predictor illustrates a very pro-Colorado picture of this upcoming game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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