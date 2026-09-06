Deion Sanders' Classy Move Earns Respect for Colorado After Beating Georgia Tech

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was ready and proud to celebrate the Buffaloes' 14-13 win against Georgia Tech but made sure to instill important values into his players. In a video posted onto the team's social media page and circulated by ESPN, Sanders made sure to remind Colorado what it means to win with class.

After the game Sanders praised the Yellow Jackets while making sure his players are respecting their opponent and leave the locker room the way they found it.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Prime made sure Colorado cleaned Georgia Tech's locker room before leaving 👏



(via @DeionSanders) pic.twitter.com/SmTeZTjBBY — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 4, 2026

Coach Prime Emphasizes Sportsmanship

Throughout the week leading up to the matchup, Sanders made it very clear how much he respects Georgia Tech, and he emphasized how well he thought they played on top of his respect for Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key and his coaching staff after the game.

Sanders' message continued when he instructed his players to clean Georgia Tech’s locker room before leaving.

"Let's make sure the locker room is clean when we leave. Let's be respectful. Don't say nothing crazy about our opponent 'cause they fought they butts off, and I have a lot of respect for their coach, head coach and the coaching staff. Alright? So let's be mindful of that, but let's be sure we clean up this locker room," Sanders told his team.

The gesture may seem small but it sent a bigger message about the culture that Coach Prime has wanted to and has been creating at Colorado. The winning is the most important aspect to the game but Sanders wants his players to understand the importance of representing themselves and their program with class while showing the utmost respect to opponents.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a riveting game that came down to the literal final moments, Coach Prime had every right to use his post-game speech to praise his own players and he did, but he also showed his character when showing his appreciation to the Yellow Jackets.

Some say that Sanders is an old-school coach, and he is. He teaches discipline to his players and instills the traits of upstanding men in a world where college sports can easily get out of control. Simple tasks of cleaning a locker room and recognizing the team they defeat will likely help Colorado's players in the long run, whether pursuing an NFL career or otherwise.

Deion Sanders Proud of His Team After Late Comeback

While Sanders made sure that his players showed respect for Georgia Tech’s performance, he was equally proud of what his team achieved.

Colorado faced plenty of adversity throughout the game, but the Buffaloes never lost sight of a triumph. The team eventually found a way to pull out the 14-13 win, giving Sanders and the Buffaloes an important start and statement to open the season.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to his words of sportsmanship for Georgia Tech, he expressed his pride in the Colorado players.

Sanders stood up high in the locker room saying, “I love you, I appreciate you, but more than ever I’m proud of you and I never gave up on you.”

A locker room speech from Coach Prime is always a must-listen, but after the Georgia Tech matchup, pure appreciation from your coach after a dramatic, gritty team win has got to feel good for these Buffaloes.

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