Colorado Buffaloes Turn Heads With Ticket Allotment vs. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech fans made themselves easy to spot at Folsom Field last August. According to JacketsOnline publisher Kelly Quinlan, Georgia Tech bought 5,000 tickets from Colorado for the 2025 opener, filled that allotment, and had another 2,000 to 3,000 Yellow Jackets fans make their way into the stadium.

The return trip looks quite different now. Quinlan reported Tuesday that the Colorado Buffaloes had sold around 1,000 tickets from their requested allotment for Thursday night in Atlanta. He also reported that fewer than 2,000 tickets remained across Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field as of Monday night.

The Yellow Jackets are asking fans to wear white for Thursday’s 8 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. Colorado fans can still buy tickets outside the school allotment, so the 1,000 figure is not a count of every Buffaloes supporter who will be in the building. However, it does tell us how different the official traveling numbers are from Georgia Tech’s trip to Boulder just 12 months ago.

Brent Key Has Given Georgia Tech a Home Crowd It Can Rely On

Brent Key’s Yellow Jackets sold out their final two games at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech’s ticket demand was already moving in this direction before Colorado came to town. The Yellow Jackets sold out their final two games at Bobby Dodd Stadium in 2025 and drew more than 50,000 fans for each of their final three home dates.

The student section has grown with it. Georgia Tech sold a school record 7,302 student season tickets for 2026, its third straight year setting a new mark. Last season, 12,500 students attended the 24-21 win over No. 12 Clemson, the largest student crowd in program history.

The football has helped. Key won 23 games in his first three full seasons, tied for second most by a Georgia Tech coach over that span. The Yellow Jackets also finished 2025 as the ACC’s second most-watched team, with 33.8 million viewers across 10 Nielsen-rated broadcasts.

Colorado Buffaloes' Smaller Allotment Does Not Paint the Full Picture

Georgia Tech brought a large traveling crowd to Folsom Field for last season’s 27-20 win over Colorado. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Thursday night road opener more than 1,000 miles from Boulder is a different trip from a Friday night game in Colorado for Georgia Tech supporters. It falls during the first week of the semester and asks traveling fans to build a weekday trip around an 8 p.m. kickoff.

The allotment number also has its limits. Some Colorado fans will buy directly from Georgia Tech or use the resale market, so there will be more black and gold in the stadium than the school’s 1,000 sales suggest. Quinlan’s comparison is still useful because it shows how aggressively Georgia Tech traveled for the 2025 opener and how strong the home demand is for the rematch.

Last season’s game gave both fan bases a reason to care about the second meeting. Georgia Tech won 27-20 after running for 320 yards at Folsom Field. Colorado now gets the road side of the matchup, with a rebuilt roster and a crowd that should lean heavily toward the Yellow Jackets.

Deion Sanders Returns to an Atlanta Crowd Ready for a Big Game

Fewer than 2,000 tickets remained for Thursday’s game as of Monday night, according to Kelly Quinlan. | Georgia Tech Athletics

Coach Deion Sanders also brings his own history back to Atlanta. He played for the Falcons from 1989 through 1993 and for the Braves from 1991 through 1994, making him one of the city’s most familiar sports figures from that era. Key made the point himself Tuesday when he discussed what Sanders’ return adds to the opener.

The bigger story, though, is what Georgia Tech believes its own program has become. Key said the national attention and crowded stadium are no longer unusual for his players.

“Finally, again, big time games and big time football here in Atlanta, at Georgia Tech, that’s what’s awesome. That’s what’s really cool. Knowing that the nation’s eyes are gonna be on us, that’s something that we embrace,” Key said. “But now that’s the norm for our guys. It’s not something different. It’s not something new.” He continued.

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