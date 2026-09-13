Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim Up to $1,000 in FanCash for Cowboys vs. Giants Sunday Night Football

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

The Cowboys and Giants square off in a prime-time NFC East matchup on Sunday, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Through Sept. 13, you can claim up to $1,000 in FanCash across your first 10 days on the platform. This welcome offer gives you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll while betting on this divisional showdown.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Cowboys-Giants

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates on a simple premise: wager at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer, and if your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as FanCash, up to $100 per day. You can repeat this process for 10 consecutive days, giving you the chance to earn up to $1,000 in bonus funds. For the Cowboys-Giants game, you might place a wager on the spread, moneyline, or any other available market.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this sportsbook promos offer:

New users only; existing account holders are not eligible.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.

Wager $1 or more on any sports market with minimum odds of minus-500.

Losing wagers return as FanCash, up to $100 daily for 10 days.

FanCash bonuses expire after seven days.

Offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

Let's say you place a $50 wager on the Cowboys to cover the spread against the Giants on Sunday. If Dallas wins and covers, you keep your winnings. If the bet loses, you'll receive $50 in FanCash that you can use on any subsequent wager. This same logic applies across all 10 days of the promotion, making it an excellent way to explore the platform while betting on Cowboys-Giants and other matchups throughout the week.

The Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo gives you flexibility to test different betting strategies without depleting your own funds on losing wagers. Whether you're interested in player props, team totals, or traditional spreads for the Sunday night matchup, you have multiple avenues to deploy your bonus funds.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Cowboys-Giants

Getting started with Fanatics Sportsbook is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and place your first wager on the Cowboys-Giants game:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Tap the sign-up button and enter your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Provide a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Cowboys-Giants game in the app's sports menu. Select your desired market and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing any funds.

For a detailed breakdown of all features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Explore additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions beyond Cowboys-Giants

Once you've claimed your welcome offer and placed bets on the Cowboys-Giants matchup, Fanatics continues to reward loyalty with ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonus bets, profit boosts, and other incentives designed to enhance your betting experience throughout the season.

To discover these additional offers, simply open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" section. You'll find a curated list of current promotions tailored to your betting interests, whether you're focused on NFL action, other sports, or specific player performances. These bonuses update frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to add value to your wagers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.