Safety Randon Fontenette Propels Colorado With One Key Highlight

Colorado Buffaloes safety Randon Fontenette finally put a mark in the interception column Saturday. With Colorado defeating Weber State 52-21 at Folsom Field, he picked off true freshman quarterback Nate Dahle for the Buffaloes’ first interception of 2026.

The play gave defensive coordinator Chris Marve’s secondary something it did not have in the game against Georgia Tech. Colorado finished that game without an interception or a pass breakup. A week later, Fontenette came away with the ball before halftime.

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) is grabbed by Vanderbilt safety/outside linebacker Randon Fontenette (2) in an NCAA college football game on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Randon Fontenette Had Done Almost Everything But Take the Ball Away

Fontenette entered the home opener after leading Colorado with eight tackles and a tackle for loss in Atlanta. Week 1 showed how active he could be around the line of scrimmage. Saturday added the turnover that had been missing.

The 6-2, 220-pound safety arrived in Boulder from Vanderbilt by way of TCU with plenty of production behind him. Across two seasons at Vanderbilt, he totaled 125 tackles for loss, 14 pass breakups and 3.5 sacks.

His only previous college interception was a memorable one. Fontenette returned a tipped pass from former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe for a touchdown on the Crimson Tide's opening possession during Vanderbilt’s 40-35 upset of the top-ranked Crimson Tide in 2024.

The return against Weber State went for no yards, but the play did what Colorado needed. It ended a Wildcats possession and gave the secondary its first interception of the season.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, after the game, coach Deion Sanders expressed his dissatisfaction with the win.

“We're trying to win a championship. We're not just trying to win a game. You know, maybe you're comfortable with that. I'm not comfortable with that. I'm a I'm a bonafide winner. Like in my life, I'm a winner. I've always won, and I want to win. That don't sit well with me. I'm sorry. I'm happy and I'm enthusiastic about the win, and some players played well. I got to look at the film to make sure and make certain of that,” Sanders said.

Nate Dahle Kept Giving Colorado Chances to Make a Play

Weber State kept the ball in the air throughout the first half, so Colorado’s defensive back had plenty of work to do. By the final minute before halftime, Dahle had attempted 31 passes for 160 yards, two touchdowns, and the interception.

Weber State kept testing the secondary even as Colorado widened the lead. Fontenette’s pick gave the Buffaloes a takeaway to show for all those snaps and ended one of those possessions on Colorado’s terms.

Chris Marve’s Secondary Gets the Takeaway It Was Missing

Chris Marve’s secondary recorded its first interception of 2026 in the home opener. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado had already made life pretty difficult for Georgia Tech with sacks and pressure last week, but the secondary left Atlanta without a takeaway through the air. Fontenette changed one part of that picture in the Week 2 game, giving Chris Marve’s defense its first interception.

By the final minute of the first half, Colorado had stretched the lead to 42-14. The offense had produced most of the fireworks, while Fontenette supplied the defensive play that stood out most.

His first college interception became a pick-six against Alabama. His second came in front of a Boulder crowd, and it was Colorado’s first of 2026.

Up next for the Buffaloes is a date with Northwestern out of the Big Ten for Colorado's second home game of the season on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.