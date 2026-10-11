Colorado's Most Important Defensive Player Coming Out of the Bye Week

The Colorado Buffaloes’ three-game losing skid has certainly not been the fault of its defense. That unit has kept its games against the then-No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders and Baylor Bears close, but the offense has simply flailed in response.

But while the unit has been strong, there are still areas in which it can improve. Particularly, defensive coordinator Chris Marve will be looking for safety Randon Fonetenette to step up in the Buffs’ upcoming gauntlet of a schedule.

Where Randon Fontenette has succeeded this year

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Randon Fontenette (7) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fontenette hasn’t been a bad player by any means. He is the team’s leading tackler through five games, recording 42 total tackles, 26 of which have been unassisted. In addition, he has recorded an 11-yard sack, two pass breakups and one of the Buffs’ two interceptions.

He’s flown all over the field and been one of the team’s defensive mainstays alongside linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron. He’s also been a veteran leader for this team despite it being his first season in Boulder. Those traits are how he earned the sought-after No. 7 at safety, which coach Deion Sanders has given to the likes of Tawfiq Byard and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig in his tenure.

The reason he is the most important player for Colorado down the stretch is a mixture of what the Buffs already know he can bring to the table and how he could still improve.

Where Randon Fontenette needs to improve down the stretch

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Randon Fontenette (7) tries to tackle Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze (10) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Fontenette has been a tackling machine for Colorado in most cases, there is one fatal flaw to that aspect of his game, struggling to make tackles consistently on key downs.

He’s missed a plethora of tackles on third down and in key moments against Colorado’s tougher opponents. He’s had no issue bringing ball carriers to the ground when the stakes are low, but so far, he’s crumbled under the pressure when the lights are the brightest.

For a Colorado defense that is constantly trying to make up for the ineffectiveness of its offense, even one slip-up on that side of the ball can be the difference between winning and losing the game. It will be Fontenette’s job down the stretch to be a reliable safety that Colorado can count on to make those crucial plays, and if he isn’t, there could be dire consequences.

Randon Fontenette’s upcoming games could have NFL Draft impacts

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores safety Randon Fontenette answers media day questions during SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Fontenette won’t step up in that way for his team, it’s in his own best interest as well. He transferred to Colorado in hopes of boosting his NFL Draft stock, as this should be his final year before going pro. While he’s done a lot of good things to catch NFL eyes, reliability in crucial moments is something they’ll be looking for to give him serious consideration.

Poor tackling habits can easily tank a defensive back’s draft stock, even when you are a 6-2, 220-pound production machine like Fontenette. If he can’t improve on some of his tackling mishaps before long, his draft stock will feel the same negative effects as his team.

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