The Colorado Buffaloes’ loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats sparked a plethora of new concerns and reignited some old ones that had fallen dormant after CU upset the then-No. 14 Houston Cougars in Week 11.

The Buffaloes lost bowl eligibility, and with that came concerns about the future of Deion Sanders as Colorado’s coach. But those concerns are just a part of the Buffaloes’ biggest overarching concern: the future of the program.

Biggest concern: 2027 and beyond

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders works the sideline during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes’ biggest task at hand is no longer preparing for the UCF Knights in Week 12, as bowl contention is now off the table. At this point, Colorado should be worried about what team is going to trot onto the field in Week 1 of next season.

The Buffaloes came into the season with the 16th-oldest roster in college football, with an average age of 20.63 years old. With that age comes player departures, as the Buffaloes are set to send a large number of players off to the NFL Draft this coming spring. So between returning players and incoming recruits, the Buffaloes need to find a roster that has more consistency and more identity than this season’s did.

Overreaction: Deion Sanders can’t be at the helm of that future

Nov 7, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders warms up with players players before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Although the knee-jerk reaction for many fans has been that coach Deion Sanders can’t be at the helm of that new-look future, that isn’t necessarily the case. As a matter of fact, it may be vital that he sticks around in order to retain the players who may be the key to the program’s future.

There have been a few decommitments from the Buffs’ class of 2027, but the likes of quarterback Andre Adams, offensive lineman Li’Marcus Jones and wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray are still set to arrive in Boulder this offseason.

If Sanders can keep the bulk or all of the recruits currently committed to Colorado set on their decision, this class that has been so hyped up on paper could be the key to changing the narrative around Colorado football in the coming seasons.

Real: Player retention despite loaded recruiting class

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But another key part of that will be the Buffs retaining a few of their young players who are currently on the roster. The Buffs have tremendous talent in their underclassmen and in some of their juniors, so another year or two of each of those players, in addition to the Buffs’ incoming recruiting class, could be a recipe for success next season.

But there are valid concerns surrounding Sanders’ ability to retain those players to build the roster around. Each season of Sanders’ tenure in Boulder has seen a roster constructed primarily by the transfer portal, with only a few players from seasons prior electing to stay in the program for developmental purposes.

If Sanders is unable to retain some of Colorado’s younger players this offseason, that will create new concerns surrounding this talented incoming class and his having the time to develop them to their full potential.

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