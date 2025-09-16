Buffs Beat

Four Colorado Buffaloes Under Most Pressure From Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes haven't found their mojo yet, and while coach Deion Sanders has to be better, several players haven't lived up to expectations. A swathe of veterans must make due on their leadership or risk replacement by younger talent.

Harrison Simeon

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium.
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
What does it take to find oneself?

Many have cast doubt on the Colorado Buffaloes' identity after three topsy-turvy games, and rightfully so. The Buffs are 1-2, and last Friday's loss to the Houston Cougars was a humbling experience.

Coach Deion Sanders hasn't found what a program without superstars in wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders can lean on. The offense hasn't seen any pillars of consistency, and a defense that made impressive strides last season has looked utterly lost.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders prepares to lead the team out of the tunnel before the game against the Houston C
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders prepares to lead the team out of the tunnel before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" once again has a team of majority veteran transfers, overseeing the nation's leader of those playing their final year of eligibility. A fair share of this group has disappointed, and with the season teetering downwards, should this reliance experience be exchanged for developing youth?

Preston Hodge, Cornerback

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Preston Hodge (4) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jac
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Preston Hodge (4) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hodge had an outstanding first season at Colorado after transferring in from the Liberty Flames. He chose an extra year of eligibility rather than testing his luck in the NFL, but the former JUCO product has only damaged his stock in 2025.

He's looked out of sorts, especially on in-breaking routes. Hodge hasn't shifted from the domain that's made him great in the slot, but his lackadaisical play has cost the Buffaloes oodles of preventable chunk plays through the air.

Martavius French, Linebacker

Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field.
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

French had big shoes to fill following a standout year with the UTSA Roadrunners. But tasked with replacing LaVonta Bentley and Nikhai Hill-Green at the position that helped Colorado stop the run in 2024, his cleats are slipping off.

He came up with two fumble recoveries amid a solid day against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but otherwise, French hasn't looked up to par. Colorado's run defense has looked nearly as inept as it did in 2023, when the front seven was littered with issues.

French hasn't been afforded much help by his partners in Reginald Hughes, Jeremiah Brown and Shaun Myers, but the former All-AAC tackle for loss machine has left much to be desired.

Carter Stoutmire, Safety

Colorado Buffaloes safety Carter Stoutmire (23) reacts following a turnover in the second half against the Delaware Fightin B
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Carter Stoutmire (23) reacts following a turnover in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After years as an inconsistent cornerback, Stoutmire found his spot up top in relief of safety Shilo Sanders last season. However, he hasn't felt nearly as impactful playing the position in a full capacity.

He's third on Colorado in total tackles (15) and first in pass defenses (three), but Stoutmire's missed tackling issues have caused sore eyes and unnecessary explosions for opposing offenses.

Following Tawfiq Byard's standout performance in Houston, Stoutmire must shape up or start familiarizing himself with cold metal benches.

Kaidon Salter, Quarterback

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Delaware Fightin Blue
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The current Colorado plan at quarterback is unclear, but after a disastrous day for Ryan Staub, Salter may get the mulligan he desired. He didn't play poorly in his game-and-a-half under center, but left much on the table.

If Salter expects to end the indifference that surrounds his current NFL status, he must be ready to meet any moments that will come his way. His mental fortitude throughout the Buffaloes' quarterback carousel must endure.

It wouldn't be a shock if Sanders trusts him once Big 12 play ramps up against the BYU Cougars on Sept. 27, so a strong tune-up game against the Wyoming Cowboys this Saturday would be vital.

Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and has interned with the Daily Camera and Crescent City Sports. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he studies journalism and has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

