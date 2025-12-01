Five Shocking Stats From Deion Sanders' Third Season At Colorado
While a few Colorado Buffaloes players enjoyed standout seasons, the overall statistics are telling of a team that won three games, including just one in Big 12 play. Colorado finished near the bottom of the conference in several categories, and coach Deion Sanders has plenty to correct following a disappointing third season at the helm.
“I’m not happy with nothing right now,” Sanders said following Colorado's season finale at Kansas State. “I don’t think it’s a motivation thing as it’s more a part of life. This fan base, the school, Rick (Georgie)... everybody deserves better than this, and they expected better than this. I expected to be much better than this, and we’re going to give them much better than this."
Below are five shocking stats from Colorado's rough 2025 season:
Running Back Woes
For the fourth straight season, Colorado was unable to produce a 400-yard rusher. Micah Welch led the Buffs with 384 yards, followed by quarterback Kaidon Salter (356) and fellow running back Dallan Hayden (326). According to BuffZone's Brian Howell, the Buffs hadn't had a sub-400-yard leading rusher since 1964.
Running backs coach Marshall Faulk, who's now the head coach at Southern, still helped the room take a step forward. After averaging 68.9 rushing yards per game in 2023 and 65.2 last season, the Buffs just about combined those two numbers with 125.6 rushing yards per game in 2025.
So Close
The Buffs' season could've gone a lot differently if they executed better down the stretch in these six games:
Defensive Setback
After leading the Big 12 Conference in sacks last season with 39, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's unit totaled only 13 — tied for the second-fewest in the Big 12. The Buffs also recorded only six interceptions and allowed the most total yards per game in the Big 12 at 425.7.
MORE: Biggest Winners and Losers from Colorado’s Loss to Kansas State
MORE: Deion Sanders' Closing Remarks After Colorado Buffaloes Season
MORE: Kaidon Salter Admits Colorado's Quarterback Carousel Led To Confusion
WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.
Preston Hodge's Quiet Success
Defensive back Preston Hodge had a somewhat shaky start to his final college season, but ended up rebounding well with a conference-best 13 pass breakups. He recorded five against Utah and also had multiple PBUs against Wyoming (three) and Delaware (two).
Behind Hodge, fellow defensive backs Carter Stoutmire, DJ McKinney and Ivan Yates each had five pass breakups.
Omarion Miller Makes History
Despite shaky quarterback play throughout the season, wide receiver Omarion Miller put up some strong numbers with team-high marks in catches (44), receiving yards (807) and touchdowns (eight). According to Howell, it was only the 11th time in program history that a player recorded at least 40 catches, 800 yards and eight touchdowns.
Keeping Miller for another year to help aid freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis will be key to Colorado's success next season. If both stay, Miller and Lewis could be one of the Big 12's best offensive duos next season.