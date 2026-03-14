Colorado's Most Underrated Player at Each Position on Offense
There is a lot of talent that doesn’t get the credit it deserves on the Colorado Buffaloes offense, so here is a look at the most underrated player at each position for the Buffaloes on offense.
After a very successful transfer portal period, Colorado has been able to significantly boost the talent of the roster. Quarterback Julian Lewis, receiver Danny Scudero, and offensive tackle Bo Hughley are expected to be some of the leaders for Colorado in 2026, but those who do not receive as much credit are the ones who may separate an average Colorado team from an elite Colorado team.
Quarterback: Isaac Wilson
While there is a lot of spotlight on Julian Lewis to become the starter at quarterback, Isaac Wilson has had some opportunities in the spring, which he has taken full advantage of.
Wilson transferred over from Utah, where he played in 2024 and 2025, and served as the starter in 2024. As the starter, Wilson threw for 1,510 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. While the turnovers were a little high, Wilson has continued to develop as a player and as a leader.
During the spring, Wilson has opened some eyeballs running Brennan Marion’s go-go offense, and even if he can’t win the starting job, Wilson will no doubt be someone that Colorado can rely on if the situation presents itself.
Running Back: DeKalon Taylor
After many new running backs have come into the Colorado offense, DeKalon Taylor is someone many have not paid attention to, when in reality, he may be the Buffaloes' hardest worker.
Colorado running backs coach Johnnie Mack has had nothing but positive things to say about Taylor when it comes to his work ethic and desire to continue developing as a player in the offense.
While Taylor did not receive a ton of carries in 2025, he made the most of them as he averaged 4.4 yards per carry. Taylor is someone who could add great depth as a back, but also as someone who could provide versatility as a receiver and a contributor on special teams.
Wide Receiver: Ernest Campbell
The Colorado receiving room has received many solid players during this offseason, including Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., and Kam Perry, who have headlined the receiver room for the Buffaloes. While these are great players, Ernest Campbell has the opportunity to be a massive contributor in the receiver room.
In 2025, Campebell was very dangerous with his speed as he recorded 37 receptions for 755 yards, eight touchdowns, and 20.4 yards per reception. Perry has a tremendous opportunity, especially since he followed Marion from Sacramento State to Colorado, and his 2025 season shows he can have success in the go-go offense.
Campbell will continue to use his speed when he gets the ball in space to create big plays and make things easier on the quarterbacks to help create a consistent offense.
Tight End: Fisher Clements
As the lone newcomer in the tight end room, Fisher Clemenets has an opportunity to start fresh like everyone else with the new offense. Clements transferred from the University of Northern Colorado, where he primarily served as a blocker and a special teams contributor.
Clements stands at 6-7, which is a size that Colorado has not had and could create physical mismatches in several areas of the field.
Clements is not someone who demands targets and is willing to contribute to team success. However, with his longer frame, Clements can be a very reliable target in the red zone on fades and 50/50 balls against smaller defensive backs.
Offensive Line: Larry Johnson III
The offensive line has added many pieces, especially at tackle, including Bo Hughley, Chauncey Gooden, Leon Bell, Jayven Richardson, and Taj White.
With all the additions, it has taken some attention off of returner Larry Johnson III, who has been someone that was one of the few bright spots on a struggling Buffaloes offensive line in 2025.
Last season, Johnson allowed one sack, one quarterback hit, and 14 hurries, which was one of the better performances up front. Johnson did struggle with injuries in 2025, but with a full offseason should be able to get healthy.
Johnson provides someone who can be relied upon to keep the Colorado quarterbacks clean, and despite big-name additions coming into the room, Johnson still argues for being one of the better players in the room.
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Aiden James Checketts is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94