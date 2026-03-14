Colorado's Most Underrated Player at Each Position on Offense

There is a lot of talent that doesn’t get the credit it deserves on the Colorado Buffaloes offense, so here is a look at the most underrated player at each position for the Buffaloes on offense.

After a very successful transfer portal period, Colorado has been able to significantly boost the talent of the roster. Quarterback Julian Lewis, receiver Danny Scudero, and offensive tackle Bo Hughley are expected to be some of the leaders for Colorado in 2026, but those who do not receive as much credit are the ones who may separate an average Colorado team from an elite Colorado team.

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) warms up before the game against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Quarterback: Isaac Wilson

While there is a lot of spotlight on Julian Lewis to become the starter at quarterback, Isaac Wilson has had some opportunities in the spring, which he has taken full advantage of.

Wilson transferred over from Utah, where he played in 2024 and 2025, and served as the starter in 2024. As the starter, Wilson threw for 1,510 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. While the turnovers were a little high, Wilson has continued to develop as a player and as a leader.

During the spring, Wilson has opened some eyeballs running Brennan Marion’s go-go offense, and even if he can’t win the starting job, Wilson will no doubt be someone that Colorado can rely on if the situation presents itself.

Running Back: DeKalon Taylor

After many new running backs have come into the Colorado offense, DeKalon Taylor is someone many have not paid attention to, when in reality, he may be the Buffaloes' hardest worker.

Colorado running backs coach Johnnie Mack has had nothing but positive things to say about Taylor when it comes to his work ethic and desire to continue developing as a player in the offense.

While Taylor did not receive a ton of carries in 2025, he made the most of them as he averaged 4.4 yards per carry. Taylor is someone who could add great depth as a back, but also as someone who could provide versatility as a receiver and a contributor on special teams.

Refugio's Ernest Campbell gestures a four after his fourth first-place in the 100-meter dash during the Class 2A UIL State track and field meet, Friday, May 3, 2024, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wide Receiver: Ernest Campbell

The Colorado receiving room has received many solid players during this offseason, including Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., and Kam Perry, who have headlined the receiver room for the Buffaloes. While these are great players, Ernest Campbell has the opportunity to be a massive contributor in the receiver room.

In 2025, Campebell was very dangerous with his speed as he recorded 37 receptions for 755 yards, eight touchdowns, and 20.4 yards per reception. Perry has a tremendous opportunity, especially since he followed Marion from Sacramento State to Colorado, and his 2025 season shows he can have success in the go-go offense.

Campbell will continue to use his speed when he gets the ball in space to create big plays and make things easier on the quarterbacks to help create a consistent offense.

Tight End: Fisher Clements

As the lone newcomer in the tight end room, Fisher Clemenets has an opportunity to start fresh like everyone else with the new offense. Clements transferred from the University of Northern Colorado, where he primarily served as a blocker and a special teams contributor.

Clements stands at 6-7, which is a size that Colorado has not had and could create physical mismatches in several areas of the field.

Clements is not someone who demands targets and is willing to contribute to team success. However, with his longer frame, Clements can be a very reliable target in the red zone on fades and 50/50 balls against smaller defensive backs.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Larry Johnson III (53) before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Offensive Line: Larry Johnson III

The offensive line has added many pieces, especially at tackle, including Bo Hughley, Chauncey Gooden, Leon Bell, Jayven Richardson, and Taj White.

With all the additions, it has taken some attention off of returner Larry Johnson III, who has been someone that was one of the few bright spots on a struggling Buffaloes offensive line in 2025.

Last season, Johnson allowed one sack, one quarterback hit, and 14 hurries, which was one of the better performances up front. Johnson did struggle with injuries in 2025, but with a full offseason should be able to get healthy.

Johnson provides someone who can be relied upon to keep the Colorado quarterbacks clean, and despite big-name additions coming into the room, Johnson still argues for being one of the better players in the room.

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