Surprising Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Turning Heads in Practice

The Colorado Buffaloes are in the middle of spring practice, and much of the buzz has centered around the team’s new-look “Go-Go” offense. But early in camp, a different storyline is starting to gain attention on the field.

Many expected the spotlight to stay firmly on redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. Instead, backup quarterback Isaac Wilson has been the one turning heads early in camp. At least one teammate can’t stop talking about it.

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) warms up before the game against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Rice-Eccles Stadium | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

That teammate is true freshman safety Preston Ashley, who went viral in a short video clip after passionately hyping up Wilson during practice.

“You see that boy (Wilson),” Ashley said. “He's that one. Point the camera at that boy. He that one. On my mama…he that one. You that one.”

Ashley’s reaction captures the kind of early excitement building around Wilson as spring camp unfolds.

If Wilson keeps building on that momentum, the quarterback conversation in Boulder could become far more interesting than many expected this spring. For now, though, one thing seems clear — his teammates are already believers.

Colorado’s Quarterback Competition

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

As of now, there’s no real competition for the Buffaloes’ starting quarterback job. Still, coach Deion Sanders hinted last week that he has faith in all three quarterbacks — Lewis, Wilson, and Kaneal Sweetwyne.

Ashley’s comments show just how much Wilson is starting to win over his teammates. The reaction highlights the kind of leadership he’s already beginning to establish, and that matters just as much as what happens on the field.

It also suggests that Wilson’s presence is already shaping the team’s culture, even in spring practice.

If Wilson keeps earning that trust, the quarterback room could get a lot more interesting than many expected. For now, though, his teammates are sending a clear message: they believe he can step up when the opportunity comes.

Isaac Wilson Push Julian Lewis for the Starting Quarterback Job?

Lewis remains the odds-on favorite to lead the Buffaloes’ offense, but Wilson is making a case to see the field. He brings experience running a college offense — something Lewis is still developing.

This only adds intrigue as spring camp unfolds.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

So far, Wilson has looked comfortable running the offense, which appeared fast and fluid. He executed RPO concepts smoothly and even showed the ability to escape pressure in several social media clips.

That kind of decision-making matters in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s system. With multiple changes along the offensive line, a quarterback who can quickly read a defense and create under pressure could hold an early advantage.

Still, Lewis carries the higher long-term ceiling and the program’s full investment behind him. The former five-star recruit stayed committed to Colorado even as several players entered the transfer portal this offseason.

For now, Lewis remains the most likely option to take the first snap. But Wilson’s comfort running the offense is making it clear that the competition may be more interesting than many expected as spring camp continues.