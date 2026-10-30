Colorado Buffaloes in NFL Prompt Trade Deadline Questions

Former Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders trended for a new reason, this one involving the NFL Trade Deadline.

Sanders' name has risen in popularity as a potential trade candidate. Especially with his Cleveland Browns looking resurgent through a redeemed quarterback in Deshaun Watson.

Teams like the Browns still have until Nov. 10 to pull off final deals. But signs point to Sanders staying in Cleveland.

Latest Involving Shedeur Sanders Status With Browns

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rumors sprouted that the Miami Dolphins were emerging as a player for Sanders. Especially with Miami lacking quarterback depth, plus the Browns activating quarterback Dillon Gabriel to the 53-man roster. The latter move signaling that Sanders could be on the way out.

Browns insider for cleveland.com Mary Kay Cabot clarified the trade rumblings with this latest report.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They have no plans to trade Sanders or Gabriel before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, unless someone makes them an offer they can’t refuse,” Cabot reported on Oct. 29.

Still, Sanders easily can stay in Cleveland after Nov. 10's deadline passes, because Cabot adds "As of now, they’re not shopping any of their QBs.”

Cleveland is sounding like it wants to roster four signal-callers for rookie head coach Todd Monken. The Browns own a share of the AFC North lead with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers at 5-2. And Cleveland happens to be heading to the Steel City on Nov. 1 in the huge divisional showdown. But Sanders doesn't appear to be moving up the roster amid Watson's current play.

LaJohntay Wester Becoming Seldom Used With Ravens

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Staying with the AFC North, there's another past Buffaloes star under coach Deion Sanders who hasn't earned extensive snaps.

Former Colorado wide receiver and return man LaJohntay Wester came in to help spark the special teams unit for the Baltimore Ravens. Except he's become seldom used across his two seasons.

Wester has fielded 10 punts in seven games played, but has racked up just 91 yards with his longest a 24-yard return. He's taken 10 kickoffs too, hitting a 24.9 yard average with his longest there a 38-yarder.

NFL Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But offensively, he's caught only four passes for 44 yards. And he's playing on a wide receiver unit that hasn't offered much reception help to star wideout Zay Flowers and his team-high 40 catches. No other Baltimore wide receiver has caught more than 18 passes.

Although Wester isn't one who's likely to be traded either. He's still got two years left on his rookie deal, just like Sanders.

Travis Hunter's Offensive Usage on Jaguars Clarified

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts during the second half against the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile in the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars finally intervened and allowed Travis Hunter to go both ways.

But the talk centered on how much he would see snaps on the offensive side of the ball. Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski cleared the air on the vision for Hunter.

"It's something that will probably vary week to week. We know that skill set will continue to develop and evolve where we're gonna continue to build off of that," Udinski told reporters.

Another words Udinski is acknowledging that Hunter will see the football a lot.

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