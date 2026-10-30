Colorado Buffaloes in NFL Prompt Trade Deadline Questions
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Former Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders trended for a new reason, this one involving the NFL Trade Deadline.
Sanders' name has risen in popularity as a potential trade candidate. Especially with his Cleveland Browns looking resurgent through a redeemed quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
Teams like the Browns still have until Nov. 10 to pull off final deals. But signs point to Sanders staying in Cleveland.
Latest Involving Shedeur Sanders Status With Browns
Rumors sprouted that the Miami Dolphins were emerging as a player for Sanders. Especially with Miami lacking quarterback depth, plus the Browns activating quarterback Dillon Gabriel to the 53-man roster. The latter move signaling that Sanders could be on the way out.
Browns insider for cleveland.com Mary Kay Cabot clarified the trade rumblings with this latest report.
"They have no plans to trade Sanders or Gabriel before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, unless someone makes them an offer they can’t refuse,” Cabot reported on Oct. 29.
Still, Sanders easily can stay in Cleveland after Nov. 10's deadline passes, because Cabot adds "As of now, they’re not shopping any of their QBs.”
Cleveland is sounding like it wants to roster four signal-callers for rookie head coach Todd Monken. The Browns own a share of the AFC North lead with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers at 5-2. And Cleveland happens to be heading to the Steel City on Nov. 1 in the huge divisional showdown. But Sanders doesn't appear to be moving up the roster amid Watson's current play.
LaJohntay Wester Becoming Seldom Used With Ravens
Staying with the AFC North, there's another past Buffaloes star under coach Deion Sanders who hasn't earned extensive snaps.
Former Colorado wide receiver and return man LaJohntay Wester came in to help spark the special teams unit for the Baltimore Ravens. Except he's become seldom used across his two seasons.
Wester has fielded 10 punts in seven games played, but has racked up just 91 yards with his longest a 24-yard return. He's taken 10 kickoffs too, hitting a 24.9 yard average with his longest there a 38-yarder.
But offensively, he's caught only four passes for 44 yards. And he's playing on a wide receiver unit that hasn't offered much reception help to star wideout Zay Flowers and his team-high 40 catches. No other Baltimore wide receiver has caught more than 18 passes.
Although Wester isn't one who's likely to be traded either. He's still got two years left on his rookie deal, just like Sanders.
Travis Hunter's Offensive Usage on Jaguars Clarified
Meanwhile in the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars finally intervened and allowed Travis Hunter to go both ways.
But the talk centered on how much he would see snaps on the offensive side of the ball. Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski cleared the air on the vision for Hunter.
"It's something that will probably vary week to week. We know that skill set will continue to develop and evolve where we're gonna continue to build off of that," Udinski told reporters.
Another words Udinski is acknowledging that Hunter will see the football a lot.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna