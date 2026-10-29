Julian Lewis Headlines Colorado's Lengthy Injured Ahead of Kansas State Matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes are on the brink of losing any hope for a positive outcome this season, as two more losses would rule them ineligible for a bowl game. As they take on the Kansas State Wildcats, they’re presented with an opportunity to potentially right the ship.

Kansas State sits at just 4-3, and has lost three of its last four. On top of that, it’ll be without star quarterback Avery Johnson, and likely without backup quarterback Jacob Knuth as well. But Colorado has injuries of its own to overcome if it wants to secure this deeply necessary win.

Colorado Buffaloes Availability Report

Out

Wide receiver Quentin Gibson

Wide receiver Danny Scudero

Defensive back Braylon Edwards

Running back Micah Welch

Defensive end Sam Gadie

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes losing Gibson and Welch for this game is a major blow, as Gibson is a sudden appearance and Welch’s timeline was unclear coming into this week.

The other three players listed were all out against the Oklahoma State Cowboys as well, but there had been some hope for Welch. The Buffaloes’ run game was highly one-dimensional without Welch, as they leaned on almost exclusively JaQuail Smith

He carried the ball 13 times for just 39 yards, with the next-most carries being two from Damian Henderson II. Colorado’s rushing attack has been at its best when it utilizes a rotation of up to five running backs at a time, so with Welch being factored out of that equation, it has become a much more daunting task.

While Gibson hadn’t been contributing heavily in Colorado’s offense, he’d been a consistent face in its return game. For a special teams unit that has struggled to find week-to-week consistency this season, losing Gibson was the last thing it needed.

Doubtful

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) at the line of scrimmage against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Julian Lewis

Defensive lineman Vili Taufatofua

Lewis’ appearance on the injury report drew fans’ attention on Wednesday, but a statement released by his family on Thursday created even more cause for concern as Saturday’s game approaches.

"Yesterday, Julian experienced a medical emergency at the University of Colorado athletic facility and was promptly transported to the hospital,” Lewis’ family’s statement read. “He is recovering and thankful to his medical team, teammates, and Colorado fans for their prayers and support. Please respect Julian and the Lewis family's privacy. We will have no further comment at this time."

As for Taufatofua, this was an unfortunate setback for him given how this season has gone so far. He missed the first four games of the season after battling injury through fall camp, and now finds himself on the brink of missing a fifth.

Questionable

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (99) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive lineman Dylan Manuel

Manuel has been battling minor injuries the last several weeks, but none have been severe enough to make him miss time. His impact has actually been felt more heavily during this time, and against a Kansas State offense that utilizes its run game heavily, he’ll be taking on much of the responsibility of generating tackles for loss on the Wildcats’ backfield.

Probable

Wide receiver Kam Perry

Cornerback Cree Thomas

Perry being likely to play against Kansas State is a major turnaround from last week. He missed Colorado’s game against Oklahoma State with an injury and was listed as out for the entire week. He could’ve been in the same boat as Welch and Gibson, but his quick rehab turnaround may allow him to make an impact that he’s been unable to this season.

As for Thomas, he’ll be looking for a rebound performance after struggling against Oklahoma State, as long as there aren’t any setbacks with his injury throughout the week.

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