Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Market Points to Move to NFC West

It seems that Brian Thomas Jr.’s time with the Jacksonville Jaguars is coming to an end, and Kalshi’s NFL next-team market points to the NFC West as a potential landing spot. Specifically, the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers sit at the top of the board.

The Rams sit at the top with 79%, while the 49ers have a 60% chance of being Thomas’ next team. Kalshi settles the market on which team Brian Thomas Jr. is on come December 1. A $10 trade profits $2.31 for the Rams and $6.20 for the 49ers.

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Both in need of a receiver

The Rams and 49ers have common ground ahead of November 10, and that is that both are in need of a receiver, and Brian Thomas Jr. is the name to watch.

The Rams sit in third in the NFC West with a 3-4 record and just suffered an injury to Davante Adams, who is projected to miss 6-10 weeks with a ruptured hamstring. If the Rams want to get back into the playoff mix, a move to acquire a receiver seems necessary. The Rams also have a history with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with GM James Gladstone and coach Liam Coen both former staff members.

The 49ers wide receiver room has been hit hard with injuries to Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, Demarcus Robinson, and De’Zhaun Stribling. Those injuries led to the Niners losing their first game of the season in Week 7, where Brock Purdy struggled, throwing two interceptions.

Jaguars try and make things work

While Thomas has essentially been a non-factor in Jacksonville this season, catching nine of 19 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown, the Jags still paid a first-round draft pick for him and he showed potential right away. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in his rookie season with 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns before his usage went down.

Despite the rumors, Liam Coen still showed his support for BTJ, saying, "Every player has ups and downs, I fully anticipate he's going to make plays for us this Sunday.”

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