Deion Sanders Details First Impression of Northwestern Matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to square off against the Northwestern Wildcats at 5:30 p.m. MT in the team's second road game of the season vs. a Power Four conference team outside of the Big 12. After defeating Georgia Tech out of the ACC in week 1, can Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes keep things rolling against a Big Ten opponent in Northwestern?

Deion Sanders' First Impression of Northwestern

Sep 5, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun looks on during the first half against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his Tuesday press conference, Sanders revealed some of his initial thoughts on the challenges the Wildcats will present Colorado with:

"Daunting task. I feel like may be inclement weather in Northwestern, but we up for the challenge. Good team, you know, hurry up offense and just no huddle and just doing his thing like Chip Kelly's been known to do. It presents some of dilemmas. We got to prepare and and practice for that thoroughly Big Ten team. You know they're going to be physical. I'm pretty sure they're not gonna make many mistakes. They had two weeks to prepare for us. I like it. I like this task for us. I really do," said Sanders.

According to AccuWeather, the week has been a rainy one in Evanston, Illinois, and Saturday's forecast has a 60 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. "Coach Prime" and Colorado have already dealt with a lightning delay in the season opener against Georgia Tech, and the Buffaloes may have another one on the road in week 3 in the Midwest.

In addition to the weather, the Wildcats had an early bye week in week 2 meaning Northwestern has had an extra week of prep compared to Colorado after the Buffaloes' win over Weber State. How much that plays into consideration early on in the season remains to be seen, however. Sanders and company don't have the element of surprise, and the Wildcats could be cooking up some confusing looks for quarterback Julian Lewis after his breakout performance.

Sept. 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA: Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) is lifted by offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (51) after Lewis' touchdown run during the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the offseason Northwestern coach David Braun hired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, an intriguing play caller for the Buffaloes' defense to deal with.

As for Northwestern's personnel, Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles completed 14 of 24 passes and one touchdown in the team's first win of the season. Running back Joseph Himon II is a name to watch as well as Northwestern's leader out of the backfield.

Deion Sanders on Colorado vs. Northwestern Betting Odds

According to betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, Northwestern is favored by 3.5 points over Colorado. The Wildcats do have home-field advantage, which typically factors into the point spread, meaning these two teams are expected to be rather evenly matched.

"Coach Prime" revealed that he is aware of the betting odds on the Buffaloes, but his intentions with that information seem to stop there.

"I don't wanna comment on underdogs and none of that because I'm not a betting man, and I don't think the kids give a darn about that and I'm not gonna use that to propel them. If I got to use that to propel them and get them encouraged to go at it, something's wrong with us," Sanders said.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colorado coach's motivational techniques have been on display with the Buffs' 2-0 start to the season. After the team dismantled Weber State, winning 52-21, Sanders revealed his displeasure with the game in the locker room, hoping to push this Buffaloes team to the next level.

New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve deserve credit for putting players in position to make plays, but Sanders' leadership from the top has rebuilt a winning culture in Boulder.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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