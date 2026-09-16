How to Watch Colorado vs. Northwestern: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

The Colorado Buffaloes will face the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday as both teams are looking to build off the momentum they have developed so far. Colorado will travel to Evanston, Illinois, for a primetime matchup at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. MT.

Colorado is entering the matchup with high hopes after their dominant 52-21 win over Weber State in Week 2. The Buffaloes will now go up against a team that is favored by the betting market, and despite being listed as an underdog, Colorado has the opportunity to prove oddsmakers and naysayers wrong.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to Watch Colorado vs. Northwestern

Colorado vs. Northwestern is scheduled for Saturday, September 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. MT. The matchup will be played at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois.

The game will be nationally televised on Fox which gives fans the opportunity to watch the Buffaloes without needing access to a conference-specific network. For fans who prefer to stream their games, they’ll have several options including Fubo, YouTube TV and Sling TV. Additionally the game can be streamed through Fox’s streaming platforms and the Fox Sports app.

Game Details:

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. MT

Location: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, Evanston, Illinois

TV: Fox

Streaming: Fubo, YouTube TV, FOX One and Fox Sports

This primetime setting gives Colorado another chance to receive national attention. After putting up 52 points against Weber State, the Buffaloes will have to show that their offensive success can carry over to the following weekend as well.

Colorado vs. Northwestern Preview

The momentum that Colorado currently has comes after their Week 2 victory. Looking to build on that, incredibly high expectations surround the Buffaloes' offense.

Sept. 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA: Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) prepares to make a touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game might present a much different challenge. Northwestern will have the benefit of playing in front of its home crowd, and Colorado will have to avoid allowing early control of the pace of the game by the Wildcats.

The Buffaloes will be looking to carry their early season success into Evanston. A strong start to the game could be incredibly important for Colorado especially with Northwestern expected to have a significant home-crowd turnout.

This matchup also gives Colorado a chance to challenge the perception that surrounds their team. The betting market says that the Wildcats are favored but with a fairly narrow spread, the Buffaloes could cause a small upset after a competitive game.

For Northwestern, the goal will be to take advantage of home-field advantage and cause discomfort for Colorado. The Wildcats should try to prevent an early rhythm for the Buffaloes especially with the offense coming off of an exceptional outing.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday’s game could come down to who’s execution is better and could come down to a matter of maturity and experience as well. Colorado will need to prove that their offensive success was not a fluke as Northwestern will be looking to demonstrate exactly why the betting market is giving them the edge.

Colorado vs. Northwestern Betting Odds

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) carries the ball in the second half against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Northwestern is a 3.5-point favorite as Colorado is listed at +3.5. The Wildcats are also favored on the moneyline at -178 while the Buffaloes are listed at +146. The Over/Under is currently at 49.5 points. These odds can always move around prior to game time due to betting, injuries and other developments throughout the week.

The 3.5-point spread points toward a competitive game. Colorado betters taking the +3.5 would cover if the Buffaloes get an outright win or lose by three points or fewer. The Over/Under gives bettors another way to approach the game based on the combined score.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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