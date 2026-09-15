Colorado Ticket Prices Take Interesting Turn Ahead of Historic Northwestern Matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to face the Northwestern Wildcats this Saturday in a matchup that might be one of the more expensive college football games to attend this coming weekend. While neither team entered the 2026 season with high expectations but the fans looking to attend the game in person are dealing with steep ticket prices.

The lowest get-in prices currently sit at around $133 to $149 according to SeatGeek with the average prices of tickets on the resale market approximately $333.

Premium seats, particularly those closer to the field and along the lower sidelines, can cost well over $300 and reach $500 or more. The higher prices are not necessarily a reflection of the teams’ records or performances but the unusual venue and limited number of seats available are playing a major role in the costs.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) carries the ball in the second half against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Small Venue Leads to Big Ticket Prices

The largest factor behind the high prices of tickets is where Saturday’s game will be played. Northwestern is temporarily hosting games at Martin Stadium while the brand-new Ryan Field is still under construction.

Primarily a soccer venue, Martin Stadium has a listed capacity of 12,023 seats. That is significantly smaller than the capacity of a traditional college football stadium. There are fewer tickets available to fans who want to go see Colorado and Northwestern in person.

Northwestern announced Saturday’s matchup as the final football game at Martin Stadium ahead of the new construction. It gives this game additional significance for Northwestern fans while Colorado’s presence brings added excitement.

The combination of tickets and the demand has created sort of an unusual situation in the secondary market. With a little more than 12,000 seats available, there are fewer opportunities for fans to actually make purchases. This inevitably leads to the rise of resale prices. Fans who waited to buy tickets might have to pay a significant premium just to get into the stadium.

The matchup also adds appeal from Colorado coach Deion Sanders. The “Coach Prime” factor causes large amounts of attention no matter where Colorado travels. A rare trip to a small venue such as Martin Stadium is set to have an atmosphere fans do not want to miss out on.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; A Colorado Buffaloes fan cheers during the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Fans Can Expect to Pay

For fans still looking to attend the game on Saturday, the current resale market shows just how much the limited capacity has impacted the prices. Tickets through the platforms such as SeatGeek and TickPick are starting within the range of $133 to $149 giving fans a chance to attend without having to spend an incredible amount of money.

However, those lower-priced tickets represent the entry point as opposed to paying a price they expected to have to pay.

The broader resale market is definitely more expensive. Average ticket prices are around $333 per seat while the lower-bowl and premium sideline seats could climb into the $300-to-$500 region. Depending on the location, demand, along with how close the game gets, some tickets could rise.

For comparison, the prices may seem surprising given that Colorado-Northwestern does not initially stand out as one of the biggest games on the college football schedule. It comes down to economics. Since there is a limited amount of seats compared to a usual Big Ten or Big 12 stadium, there is a larger number of interested buyers competing against one another.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans display a team flag during the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All of these components to Saturday’s game means that there is a unique ticket-market story. Instead of the price being driven mainly by a marquee matchup between highly ranked teams, it’s also being driven by scarcity. Martin Stadium’s small capacity has turned what might otherwise be a fairly affordable game into one of the most expensive events of the weekend.

For the fans hoping to attend, the decision could ultimately come down to simply how much an individual or family is willing to pay. Those looking for the cheapest ticket or best deal might want to monitor the resale market. Fans wanting to splurge on premium seats should be prepared to spend several hundred dollars for the entire experience.

With Martin Stadium hosting its final Northwestern football game and Colorado drawing plenty of attention, the unusual circumstances have surely made tickets a hot commodity. For Saturday’s game, along with watching the Colorado offense this weekend, these ticket prices are set to be one of the biggest storylines of the weekend.

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