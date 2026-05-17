U.S. Open Odds for Every Player: Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy Rule the Top
Aaron Rai won the PGA Championship at Aronimink and saw his U.S. Open odds jump as a result. He’s still nowhere near the top of the oddsboard, where Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy still rule.
Rai, who cashed as a +17500 longshot at FanDuel to win the PGA Championship before the tournament started, is +8000 at FD to win the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in June. He was +12500 before his win.
Scheffler is the betting favorite at +460 at FD followed by McIlroy at +800. Jon Rahm finished tied for second at the PGA and is the third betting favorite at the U.S. Open at +1100. Cameron Young (+1400), Xander Schauffele (+1600) and Bryson DeChambeau (+1600) round out the Top 5.
Scheffler is going for the career grand slam at Shinnecock. He’s won the Masters twice and won the PGA Championship and British Open last year. He putted poorly and finished T14 at the PGA.
McIlroy, who won the Masters earlier this year, and Schauffele were T7 at the PGA Championship. Young was T26. DeChambeau missed the cut for the second straight major. He has won two U.S. Opens in his career.
This will be the sixth U.S. Open at Shinnecock. Brooks Koepka was the most recent winner here in 2018 at 1-over par. Retief Goosen won in 2004 at 4-under, Corey Pavin won in 1995 at even par, Raymond Floyd won in 1986 at 1-under, and James Foulis won in 1896 when the tournament was 36 holes.
Always one of the toughest tests in golf, a total of three players have finished under par in those six U.S. Opens at Shinnecock. Challenging greens, undulating fairways, thick rough, and howling wind typify this link course, which is located in Southampton, N.Y.
Here are the odds at FanDuel for every player who is currently qualified. There are still qualifying tournaments taking place, so this list will be updated.
2026 U.S. Open Odds
- Scottie Scheffler +460
- Rory McIlroy +800
- Jon Rahm +1100
- Cameron Young +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1600
- Bryson DeChambeau +1600
- Tommy Fleetwood +2000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +2000
- Ludvig Aberg +2200
- Viktor Hovland +2700
- Collin Morikawa +2700
- Justin Thomas +3000
- Tyrrell Hatton +3000
- Robert MacIntyre +3000
- Brooks Koepka +3500
- Shane Lowry +4000
- Hideki Matsuyama +4000
- Patrick Reed +4000
- Patrick Cantlay +4000
- Justin Rose +4000
- Joaquin Niemann +4000
- Sepp Straka +4000
- Chris Gotterup +4000
- Sam Burns +5000
- Jordan Spieth +5000
- Russell Henley +5000
- Ben Griffin +5000
- Corey Conners +5500
- Akshay Bhatia +5500
- Maverick McNealy +7000
- Adam Scott +7000
- Tony Finau +7000
- Jason Day +7000
- Si Woo Kim +7000
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +7000
- Min Woo Lee +7000
- JJ Spaun +7000
- Will Zalatoris +7000
- Aaron Rai +8000
- Jake Knapp +8000
- Rickie Fowler +8000
- Jacob Bridgeman +8000
- Keegan Bradley +10000
- Sahith Theegala +10000
- Harris English +10000
- Taylor Pendrith +10000
- Wyndham Clark +10000
- Alex Noren +10000
- Daniel Berger +10000
- Ryan Fox +10000
- Max Homa +10000
- Cameron Smith +10000
- Carlos Ortiz +10000
- Sungjae Im +10000
- J.T. Poston +12500
- Dustin Johnson +12500
- Keith Mitchell +12500
- Andrew Novak +15000
- Brian Harman +15000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +15000
- Denny McCarthy +15000
- Thomas Detry +15000
- Byeong-Hun An +17500
- Tom Hoge +20000
- Tom McKibbin +20000
- Davis Riley +20000
- Lucas Glover +20000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.Follow brian_giuffra