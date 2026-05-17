U.S. Open Odds for Every Player: Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy Rule the Top 

Aaron Rai won the PGA Championship at Aronimink and saw his U.S. Open odds jump as a result. He’s still nowhere near the top of the oddsboard, where Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy still rule.

Rai, who cashed as a +17500 longshot at FanDuel to win the PGA Championship before the tournament started, is +8000 at FD to win the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in June. He was +12500 before his win.

Scheffler is the betting favorite at +460 at FD followed by McIlroy at +800. Jon Rahm finished tied for second at the PGA and is the third betting favorite at the U.S. Open at +1100. Cameron Young (+1400), Xander Schauffele (+1600) and Bryson DeChambeau (+1600) round out the Top 5.

Scheffler is going for the career grand slam at Shinnecock. He’s won the Masters twice and won the PGA Championship and British Open last year. He putted poorly and finished T14 at the PGA.

McIlroy, who won the Masters earlier this year, and Schauffele were T7 at the PGA Championship. Young was T26. DeChambeau missed the cut for the second straight major. He has won two U.S. Opens in his career.

This will be the sixth U.S. Open at Shinnecock. Brooks Koepka was the most recent winner here in 2018 at 1-over par. Retief Goosen won in 2004 at 4-under, Corey Pavin won in 1995 at even par, Raymond Floyd won in 1986 at 1-under, and James Foulis won in 1896 when the tournament was 36 holes.

Always one of the toughest tests in golf, a total of three players have finished under par in those six U.S. Opens at Shinnecock. Challenging greens, undulating fairways, thick rough, and howling wind typify this link course, which is located in Southampton, N.Y.

Here are the odds at FanDuel for every player who is currently qualified. There are still qualifying tournaments taking place, so this list will be updated.

2026 U.S. Open Odds

Scottie Scheffler +460

Rory McIlroy +800

Jon Rahm +1100

Cameron Young +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Bryson DeChambeau +1600

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Viktor Hovland +2700

Collin Morikawa +2700

Justin Thomas +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3000

Robert MacIntyre +3000

Brooks Koepka +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Patrick Reed +4000

Patrick Cantlay +4000

Justin Rose +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Sepp Straka +4000

Chris Gotterup +4000

Sam Burns +5000

Jordan Spieth +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Ben Griffin +5000

Corey Conners +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Maverick McNealy +7000

Adam Scott +7000

Tony Finau +7000

Jason Day +7000

Si Woo Kim +7000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +7000

Min Woo Lee +7000

JJ Spaun +7000

Will Zalatoris +7000

Aaron Rai +8000

Jake Knapp +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Harris English +10000

Taylor Pendrith +10000

Wyndham Clark +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Daniel Berger +10000

Ryan Fox +10000

Max Homa +10000

Cameron Smith +10000

Carlos Ortiz +10000

Sungjae Im +10000

J.T. Poston +12500

Dustin Johnson +12500

Keith Mitchell +12500

Andrew Novak +15000

Brian Harman +15000

Rasmus Hojgaard +15000

Denny McCarthy +15000

Thomas Detry +15000

Byeong-Hun An +17500

Tom Hoge +20000

Tom McKibbin +20000

Davis Riley +20000

Lucas Glover +20000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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