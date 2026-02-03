Most Underrated Players on the Colorado Buffaloes Offense

The Colorado Buffaloes have many new players coming in on both offense and defense to help improve the team with 2026 on the horizon. Coach Deion Sanders did an excellent job bringing in many players who have shown they can produce and will be put in situations to do so next season.

New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion comes in with a new offense to implement that prioritizes space and playmakers with a sense of balance in the run game and the pass game. After the transfer portal Colorado has many weapons on offense to use, including Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., and Joseph Williams projected to be starters.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There are two underrated receivers who could bring another level to the offense, though.

Kam Perry and Ernest Campbell also have the opportunity to contribute to this Buffaloes offense as rotational players and add a level of explosiveness to it.

Kam Perry

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kam Perry transferred over from the University of Miami Ohio after a stellar junior season. Perry hauled in 43 receptions for 976 yards, and six touchdowns. Additionally, his average yards per catch were 22.7.

Perry has the skillset to get over the top of defenses, catch underneath passes and create more yardage, as well as make defenders miss tackles in the open field.

Perry should be able to carve out a role for himself in this offense as a playmaker to create explosive plays and be a consistent option for quarterback Julian Lewis.

Ernest Campbell

Ernest Campbell follows Marion over from Sacramento State where he had a successful freshman year at receiver.

Campbell recorded 37 catches for 755 yards and eight touchdowns, with an average of 20.4 yards per reception. These averages dictate Campbell’s ability to generate explosive plays which for the Buffaloes could help tremendously.

Campbell, like Perry, has the ability to run past defenses with his pure speed which puts fear in defensive backs making them play more conservative. Campbell is also great with the ball in his hands in open space which fits perfectly with Marion’s system.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hugs Colorado Buffaloes place kicker Alejandro Mata (16) during the fourth quarter after an extra point against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 Potential

Perry and Campbell both have the potential to be key contributors on offense for Colorado with Marion. Campbell could help Perry and the receiver room as a whole get more comfortable with Marion’s offense with his experience in it from 2025.

With the receiver room having many different skillsets, this room however it does shape out, could be one that is done by committee. Everyone could have a part in it to help Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis and the offense as a whole to be productive and a group to be reckoned with in 2026.

This offense is filled with several different skillsets. The Buffaloes staff did an excellent job recruiting in this transfer portal cycle. With this new offense, Sanders and Marion knew what they wanted; now all that has to happen is the production on the field.