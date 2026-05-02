One Colorado Offensive Lineman Who Can Help Fix the Buffaloes' Offense

After a tough season where the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders went 3-9, several changes were made in Boulder. One of the most important changes was fixing the offensive line to provide better pass protection for the Colorado quarterbacks and give the Buffaloes' running backs bigger lanes in the run game.

With the changes up front in mind, there is one offensive lineman in particular who will have a major impact on how Colorado performs in 2026.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Taj White (63) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offensive Tackle Taj White

Following the departure of offensive tackle Jordan Seaton to LSU, it became very clear that the Buffaloes needed to find someone who could replace him and significantly improve the status of this offensive line.

Coach Prime and the coaching staff saw one option in the form of Rutgers transfer Taj White, who could be one of the answers at offensive tackle. With his experience playing in the Big Ten, White has an understanding of what it takes to compete against some of the best athletes in all of college football.

Standing at 6-5 and 310 pounds, White brings great run blocking and should continue to grow as a pass blocker moving forward. With his strength and size, White can anchor against power, and the more he develops, White should improve against speed rushers to become one of the more well-rounded linemen that Colorado has.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Larry Johnson III (53) before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s 2025 Struggles

Last season, Colorado really could have used players like White to help them run the ball more effectively and provide better protection for their quarterbacks.

During the 2025 season, the Buffaloes averaged 125.58 rush yards, which ranked 104th in the nation, making it very difficult to find sustained success on offense, which led to disadvantageous situations in the pass game against opposing pass rush units.

Against the opposing Big 12 defensive lines, Colorado ranked 125th in the country, as the offensive line allowed 38 sacks. With the constant pressure, the Buffaloes quarterbacks were very rarely able to get in a rhythm, which created lots of drives that stalled and failed to put points on the board.

Under coach Sanders, one of the more consistent struggles has been the play of the offensive line, which has significantly limited the success that Colorado can have on the offensive side of the ball.

As the fall begins to approach, the addition of White, among others, should put the Buffaloes in a position to have better competition on the offensive line and potentially have the best unit in the Coach Prime era.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman Leon Bell (55) before the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Offensive Tackle Competition

In addition to White, Colorado has also added Georgia transfer Bo Hughley, Cal transfer Leon Bell, and Missouri transfer Jayven Richardson to the offensive tackle room that already contains Larry Johnson III, who returns from last season.

Having players who have experience in conferences like the SEC, ACC, and the Big Ten is something that Colorado has needed and could help the Buffaloes to have one of the best tackle duos in the Big 12.

Throughout the spring, all five of these tackles had solid performances and could compete for the starting position at left tackle or right tackle. However, with his significant amount of experience in the Big Ten, White could be in the lead to become one of the starters heading into the 2026 season.

With the significant amount of solid edge rushers each defense appears to have, finding a great tackle duo is paramount for Colorado, and White could be the answer at one of the spots.

As the Buffaloes head into the fall, White could have a major role on the offensive line, and if he does win one of the starting tackle positions, his performance up front may have one of the biggest impacts on Colorado’s season and standing in the Big 12.

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