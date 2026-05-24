Three Ways Colorado's Yahya Attia Can Build Up NFL Draft Stock

The biggest breakout star on the Colorado Buffaloes’ offensive line in 2025 was interior offensive lineman Yahya Attia. He burst onto the scene and became Colorado’s most consistent and versatile contributor in that unit.

As a redshirt sophomore, Attia has many options at his disposal for where to take his career following the 2026 season. One such option is the 2027 NFL Draft, so here’s a look at what he needs to do to boost his NFL Draft stock in the coming season.

Versatility That Made Yahya Attia a Colorado Household Name

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Attia made a name for himself in 2025 as a plug-and-play interior offensive lineman. He spent significant time at right guard, left guard, center and tight end during the campaign, making a living as a pulling blocker.

With a new offensive system arriving in Boulder in 2026, Attia will benefit from this versatility even further. The run will be much more heavily featured in the coming season, and Attia’s skills as a pulling blocker will be more frequently employed.

Attia can use the extra reps as a lead blocker to showcase his dominance to NFL teams.

Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ Offense

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Attia will also have the advantage of a scheme that works in his favor. Colorado’s new offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion, has implemented his patented ‘Go-Go’ offense in Boulder to great results. The up-tempo scheme implements the run heavily, something Attia believes fits his skill set and that he will thrive in during the regular season.

“Out of five plays, we’ve got six runs,” said Attia on April 1 regarding Marion’s focus on the run game. “I love it, just moving the man in front of you, I don’t know what it does, but it does something to me. It just makes me feel great, I love that pain.”

Additionally, the scheme will capitalize on the elevation at Folsom Field. The scheme is designed to keep defenses on their heels, and it has done so in spring practice. It’s been a tough learning curve for the offensive players as well, but the conditioning it has given them will play to their advantage.

“[The ‘Go-Go’ offense] gets us active,” Attia said. “It’s like, ‘we’re going to make your butt go.’ We make the defense go, we’re going too, we’re getting in shape, I’m losing weight, I’ve got coach George [Helow] helping me with it too…I love it. It’s just tempo, so it’s quick, but we also get off the field quickly, because we’re going to score.”

Attia’s comfort level in the scheme, accompanied by the physical shape it’s gotten him into, has him prepared for any up-tempo offensive scheme the NFL could throw his way.

Fitting the Mold of an NFL Interior Offensive Lineman

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos guard Yahya Attia (59) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Attia stands 6-4, 340 pounds, possesses good speed and has experience all across the offensive line. His ideal size for an interior lineman is likely to be intriguing to NFL front offices on its own, but his other attributes are icing on the cake.

If Attia finds the success in Marion’s offense that he predicts for himself, there’s no question he’ll be flying up NFL Draft boards when April rolls around.

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