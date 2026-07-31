Three Bold Predictions for Colorado Buffaloes' Fall Camp

In the Colorado Buffaloes’ upcoming fall camp, their new-look roster will finally be organized into starting lineups for Week 1. With all of the talent on the roster, some notable names are sure to miss the cut for starting roles.

Some of those names may surprise fans, and there are other aspects of camp that could raise eyebrows as well. With the first practice just around the corner, here are three bold predictions for Colorado’s fall camp.

Joseph Williams Will Miss the Cut to Start

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) defends against Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) on a pass attempt during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joseph Williams was Colorado’s second-leading receiver in 2025, racking up 37 receptions for 489 yards and four touchdowns. But with the amount of talent Colorado added at the receiver position in the transfer portal, Williams will miss the cut as a starting receiver.

That doesn’t just mean he won’t emerge as the team’s leading receiver or the No. 1 target for quarterback Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis, but that he won’t be among the top three receivers on the depth chart. He certainly possesses the largest and most physical frame among the favorites to start, but the experience, production and praise from coaches the others have suggest that he’ll lose out on the role in fall camp.

San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero was the nation’s leading receiver in 2025 and caught fire during the Buffs’ spring game. Texas Longhorns transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. was the No. 2 target for Arch Manning in a talented offense last season, and Miami University transfer Kam Perry has received praise ad nauseam from coaches, including Deion Sanders.

With Sacramento State transfer Ernest Campbell also in the conversation, the group will be too much for Williams to compete with in his junior season.

The Most Vocal Defensive Leader Will Come Off the Bench

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Ben Finneseth speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes’ new-look defense consists of a number of experienced players with the tools to emerge as leaders. However, the player who will be the most vocal leader for the group likely won’t even be a starter. Former walk-on safety Ben Finneseth was granted another year of eligibility for the 2026 season after an injury cut his 2025 campaign short.

He was one of Colorado’s best leaders in 2025, but the Buffs built their safety room with the expectation that he wouldn’t be returning. Safeties Naeten Mitchell and Randon Fontenette are expected to take on the starting roles, but Finneseth is still looking to grow as a leader.

“The thing with last year was we just didn’t have the players that wanted to lead and were willing to lead, and it starts with me,” said Finneseth at Big 12 Media Days. “I didn’t feel confident enough in myself. After getting this past year under my belt and gaining some confidence, knowing I can play at this level, it’s significantly helped me.”

Deion Sanders Will Publicly Set a High Bar for This Team

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the amount of talent on Colorado’s roster and how little it is talked about this deep into the offseason, Coach Prime will look to make it known before Week 1. Sanders isn’t known for setting expectations publicly that he knows his team can’t meet, but with this squad, that will be different.

Whether it’s setting bowl game expectations or calling out teams he believes his Buffaloes will beat in the coming campaign, Sanders will likely have something bold to say publicly during fall camp.

If not, it’s likely a bad sign for the new roster, but odds are, he’ll come out publicly to gas up his new squad at some point before September.

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