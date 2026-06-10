Colorado Buffaloes Receive Surprising Spot in Future Power Rankings

The Colorado Buffaloes are one of the more intriguing teams in the Big 12 let alone college football as a whole, and the team will always draw attention thanks to Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the initial excitement that he brought to Boulder.

Colorado Buffaloes Facing Bleak Future?

Former star Buffaloes like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders played a major part in "Coach Prime's" success at Colorado, and how the future shapes out without those stars is its own unique storyline.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sanders and the Buffs struggled in 2025, finishing the year 3-9 after bringing in 33 new transfers. Colorado had a rotating door at quarterback with Kaidon Salter, Julian Lewis, and Ryan Staub all seeing valuable snaps throughout the season, but the Buffaloes' offense never found its footing. The defense, on the other hand, struggled to stop the run, ranking No. 135 out of 136 teams in rushing yards allowed per game.

Ahead of the 2026 season, "Coach Prime" not only brought in 43 new transfers, but he also hired two new coordinators in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve, replacing Pat Shurmur and Robert Livingston, respectively.

Will the new faces in Boulder, as well as some certainty at the quarterback position with Lewis, be enough to turn the trajectory of the program around? ESPN's Adam Rittenberg seems to have his doubts.

Rittenberg recently revealed his power rankings for the future all Power 4 teams through the 2027 season. Colorado was ranked No. 57 out of 68 total teams, down 22 spots from the No. 35 ranking that Sanders and the Buffs received from Rittenberg previously.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He referenced Colorado's quarterback situation seemingly settling down with Lewis, and he highlighted transfer additions like wide receivers Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore, and Kam Perry. However, the ESPN writer also focused on the pieces that Colorado lost, namely offensive tackle Jordan Seat, now with LSU.

"Seaton is a huge loss on the offensive line, though, and Colorado absorbed several in the secondary. A smaller 2026 recruiting class ranked 61st nationally and of the 13 blue-chip prospects added in 2024 and 2025, Colorado has retained only five of them, according to ESPN Recruiting," wrote Rittenberg.

Colorado has picked up its recruiting efforts, exemplified by the 14 commitments currently held by the Buffaloes. However, the program only has three blue-chip recruits (four-star or better) in the class, according to On3.

Colorado Buffaloes Betting Odds

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If oddsmakers at Vegas are correct in their projections of Colorado in 2026, the season could get ugly quickly for the Buffs. FanDuel Sportsbook set Colorado's win over/under total at 4.5, and the under is favored, meaning a six-win season and bowl eligibility would be blowing past expectations.

Meanwhile, the Buffaloes are tied with Cincinnati for the worst odds to win the Big 12 title at +10,000.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.