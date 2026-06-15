Colorado Buffaloes Pull Off Recruiting Flip With Ole Miss Commit

The Colorado Buffaloes closed out the weekend of June 14 by plucking away an SEC recruit as three-star offensive lineman and former Ole Miss commit Coderro McDaniel flipped to the Buffs.

Colorado pulled off this recruiting move on the same day three-star edge rusher Drew Sapp and unranked offensive lineman Jayin Talib joined the 2027 class.

Colorado Lands Former Ole Miss Commit Coderro McDaniel

Oct 29, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Austin Johnson (64) lines up across from the Arizona State Sun Devils in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Former Ole Miss commit Coderro McDaniel is now coming to boost the Buffaloes' offensive line. McDaniel revealed his decision to bolt from the Rebels on the evening June 14.

I just want thank god and my family for this opportunity @COJO_MC @coachjpwhite pic.twitter.com/kgMlU5o3Oy — Coderro McDaniel (@loverihop_79) June 15, 2026

McDaniel now hands coach Deion Sanders plus offensive line coach and past Colorado great Andre Gurode a 6-7, 309-pound talent to work with.

The Brookhaven, Mississippi, native bolts the 2025 College Football Playoff team for the Buffaloes. He now positions himself to boost one of the tackle spots alongside Colorado's top-ranked commit in four-star Li'Marcus Jones.

Colorado Building Powerful, Elite Trench Unit

Sep 26, 2015; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Vincent Arvia (65) lines up to snap the ball in the fourth quarter across from the Nicholls State Colonels at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes defeated the Colonels 48-0. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

McDaniel rises as the fifth verbal pledge representing the offensive trenches. He now boosts Colorado recruiting ranking to No. 35 per On3/Rivals.

Jones again is coming as a highly-touted tackle prospect armed with a 90 rating on 247Sports. The Brentwood Academy of Tennessee star even said no to numerous SEC opportunties for the Buffaloes.

Three-star Zaquan Linton emerged as one of the June commits for Colorado. He's another bringing intriguing size and athleticism with his 6-5, 295-pound frame out of Palm Beach Central in Florida.

Fellow three-star Jaiden Lindsay arrives to Boulder as a past tackle talent. But the 6-3, 300-pounder is projected to slide inside and add some interior muscle. Talib helps even out the line as a fellow interior presence who can play center too.

Now McDaniel and Jones look ready to form a towering and wicked tackle tandem ready to counter the best the Big 12 has to offer on the edge. The offensive line features five verbal commits now, the most for any position group. But Colorado is pulling off a series of stunning wins elsewhere.

Colorado Taking Victory Laps Against the SEC

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

McDaniel adds to this sudden trend Sanders and the Buffaloes have started in the summer: Claiming wins over the SEC on the recruiting trail.

Former Alabama three-star pledge Ba'Roc Willis started the movement. Willis dipped out of his commitment to the Crimson Tide and ignited the May recruiting blitz for Colorado.

Then four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray pulled off a larger recruiting win in the Rocky Mountains. The former South Carolina commit opted for the Buffaloes instead during late May. McDaniel is now the third different former SEC commit to land with Colorado.

But Colorado isn't just swooping up former SEC decommits for this recruiting cycle. Lindsay turned down a chance to stay in-star and play for the Florida Gators for Colorado. Four-star safety Gabe Jenkins landed offers from Georgia, Kentucky and Florida but decided on the Buffaloes.

Even one of the earliest CU commits turned down the SEC. Four-star quarterback Andre Adams chose Sanders and the Buffaloes over the likes of Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky to become Sanders' future behind center. Colorado under Sanders is showing its recruiting like an SEC team to build this rapidly-growing 2027 class.

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