Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Offer Fans Rare Opportunity Ahead of 2025 Football Season

The Colorado Buffaloes are offering fans an inside look at the team's facility at Folsom Field. Not only can fans attend a tour throughout the summer, but there will be a photo-op with both of the program's Heisman Trophies with each tour. Fans can see running back Rashaan Salaam and wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter's awards.

Angela Miele

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy award during the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy award during the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes are offering fans a behind-the-scenes look inside Folsom Field this summer. Throughout the remainder of June and throughout July fans can purchase tickets, which includes a tour through many different areas in the facility.

Included in the tour is a trip into the indoor practice facility, team meeting rooms, weight rooms, Thundershute field entrance, and Champions Center rooftop. Included in each purchase, fans can take a photo with both of the program’s Heisman Trophies. Each tour is expected to take between 45-60 minutes with the price set to $52.48 plus fees.

Former Colorado Buffaloes running back Rashaan Salaam won the program’s first Heisman Trophy in 1994. He became the third running back in Division I to rush for over 2,000 yards, leading him to win the award. Salaam finished the season with 2,055 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. He also had 294 receiving yards.

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo after winning th
Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy award during the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

He won with 400 first-place votes, beating out Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter Jr., Alcron State quarterback Steve McNair, and Penn State quarterback Kerry Collins.

Salaam scored three touchdowns against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Fiesta Bowl and helped lead the Buffaloes to an 11-1 record. Colorado finished the season as the No. 3 ranked team in the nation.

Following the season, Salaam was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the first round and played with the team for three seasons.

The Heisman Trophy is considered the most prestigious award in college football. It began in 1935, but Colorado did not win one until 1994. Being the first player in program history to earn the honor is a monumental moment in Colorado Buffaloes history.

MORE: Ex-Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Coordinator Lands New Job In SEC

MORE: Michael Irvin Confident Deion Sanders Will Bounce Back From Health Issues

MORE: Shedeur Sanders 101 MPH Speeding Ticket A 'Learning Experience' For Cleveland Rookie?

Jan 2, 1995; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Colorado Buffaloes running back Rashaan Salaam (19) during the game against Notre Da
Jan 2, 1995; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Colorado Buffaloes running back Rashaan Salaam (19) during the game against Notre Dame in the 1995 Fiesta Bowl. Colorado defeated Notre Dame 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

It took 30 years for another player from the Colorado Buffaloes to win the award. The reigning Heisman-winner is Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter.

Hunter won the award following the 2024 season with Colorado. He was one of the top players in college football last season, playing both on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side at a high level.

In 2024, Hunter finished the season leading the team with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, he logged 35 total touchdowns,11 passes defended, four interceptions, and one forced fumble. 

Hunter won the trophy with 551 first place votes, winning over Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Hunter won with over 200 more first place votes than Jeanty.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) hits the padded wall after a sucessful reception during the second mand
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) hits the padded wall after a sucessful reception during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter joined the Buffaloes in 2023, helping lead a one-win team into a winning program. The Buffaloes finished the season with a 9-4 overall record, going 7-2 in the Big 12 conference. The team finished at No. 4 in the conference. Hunter went on to be the No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. 

Hunter is preparing for his rookie season with the Jaguars, working towards continuing to play both offense and defense in the league.

With only two Heisman Trophy winners, fans can take a photo with the two, and enjoy an experience in the facilities before the 2025 season kicks off.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES 

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

Home/Football