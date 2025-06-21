Colorado Buffaloes Offer Fans Rare Opportunity Ahead of 2025 Football Season
The Colorado Buffaloes are offering fans a behind-the-scenes look inside Folsom Field this summer. Throughout the remainder of June and throughout July fans can purchase tickets, which includes a tour through many different areas in the facility.
Included in the tour is a trip into the indoor practice facility, team meeting rooms, weight rooms, Thundershute field entrance, and Champions Center rooftop. Included in each purchase, fans can take a photo with both of the program’s Heisman Trophies. Each tour is expected to take between 45-60 minutes with the price set to $52.48 plus fees.
Former Colorado Buffaloes running back Rashaan Salaam won the program’s first Heisman Trophy in 1994. He became the third running back in Division I to rush for over 2,000 yards, leading him to win the award. Salaam finished the season with 2,055 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. He also had 294 receiving yards.
He won with 400 first-place votes, beating out Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter Jr., Alcron State quarterback Steve McNair, and Penn State quarterback Kerry Collins.
Salaam scored three touchdowns against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Fiesta Bowl and helped lead the Buffaloes to an 11-1 record. Colorado finished the season as the No. 3 ranked team in the nation.
Following the season, Salaam was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the first round and played with the team for three seasons.
The Heisman Trophy is considered the most prestigious award in college football. It began in 1935, but Colorado did not win one until 1994. Being the first player in program history to earn the honor is a monumental moment in Colorado Buffaloes history.
It took 30 years for another player from the Colorado Buffaloes to win the award. The reigning Heisman-winner is Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter.
Hunter won the award following the 2024 season with Colorado. He was one of the top players in college football last season, playing both on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side at a high level.
In 2024, Hunter finished the season leading the team with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, he logged 35 total touchdowns,11 passes defended, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.
Hunter won the trophy with 551 first place votes, winning over Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Hunter won with over 200 more first place votes than Jeanty.
Hunter joined the Buffaloes in 2023, helping lead a one-win team into a winning program. The Buffaloes finished the season with a 9-4 overall record, going 7-2 in the Big 12 conference. The team finished at No. 4 in the conference. Hunter went on to be the No. 2 overall draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Hunter is preparing for his rookie season with the Jaguars, working towards continuing to play both offense and defense in the league.
With only two Heisman Trophy winners, fans can take a photo with the two, and enjoy an experience in the facilities before the 2025 season kicks off.