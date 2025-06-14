Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Reveals Summer Plans With Travis Hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is working hard to prove he was worth the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Colorado Buffaloes is well through his first offseason in the NFL, and he is preparing to play both offense and defense in Jacksonville.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is preparing for the 2025 season by getting to know Hunter over the past couple of weeks. While speaking to the media, Lawrence had nothing but praise for the former Buffs legend.
“He’s grown a lot. You know, there’s a lot obviously being thrown on him, being a high pick, you know playing both ways,” Lawrence said. “I can understand being drafted high and expectations, but as far as, I didn’t play both ways, so that’s another world.”
Lawrence is no stranger to the pressure of being a top pick. In the 2021 NFL Draft Lawrence was the No. 1 overall selection. The Jacksonville quarterback came in with high expectations after never losing a game with the Clemson Tigers. He has not reached his expectations and is faced with the pressure each year of performing based on where he was selected in the draft.
Lawrence finished the season with 2,045 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. He played just ten games due to dealing with injuries but is healthy and ready to turn things around this season. The Jaguars ended with just four wins and need a big turnaround in 2025.
MORE: Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Reunites With Teammate, Lifelong Bond
MORE: Why Cleveland Browns Waited Until Fifth Round To Select Shedeur Sanders In NFL Draft
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Teammate Says Deion Sanders 'Prepared' Rookie For NFL Attention
Hunter won the Heisman Trophy following his performance in the 2024 season with the Colorado Buffaloes. Hunter led the Buffaloes in receiving yards with 1,258 and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, he had 35 combined tackles, defended 11 passes, and caught four interceptions.
“He’s done a great job. Obviously, this is gonna be a big opportunity for him during this break. You know, you wanna get your mind right and be ready to go and be rejuvenated for camp, but you also gotta really be prepared and be ready and he’s got some time to kinda get in the, get in his playbook and learn the system,” Lawrence continued.
The Jaguars traded up to the No. 2 overall pick, giving up their 2026 first-round selection for Hunter. The team hired coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone with clear intentions to improve. The team trading up for Hunter demonstrates their commitment to the former Colorado player.
Lawrence is not only prepared to work with Hunter during practices but the two plan to get together throughout the summer. With Hunter adjusting to the NFL quickly, he should be able to step right into the regular season as a roleplayer.
“I’m excited just to spend some time with him this summer. You know, we plan on getting together quite a bit and throwing, getting some timing down, but also just talking through the system,” Lawrence said. “I got no concerns about him. I’m really excited just to see him continue to get better. I mean he’s a special player on both sides of the ball.”