Projecting Colorado Buffaloes' Starting Defense Ahead of Fall Camp

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to trot out an almost entirely new defense in 2026.

As fall camp kicks off to begin August, these players currently stand the best chances at winning starting roles.

Defensive Tackle: Quency Wiggins, Santana Hopper

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) celebrates his sack in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopper was a key piece of the Tulane Green Wave’s defense in 2025 on their route to a conference championship and the College Football Playoff. He tallied 29 total tackles, 17 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks in his lone season in New Orleans. He’ll likely be an every-down guy for the Buffs, something that may not be the case for Wiggins.

Wiggins is in the midst of transitioning to the interior of the defensive line, and his lack of proven production is cause for concern. That’s what will likely hold him back from being that every-down type of player. But as an experienced Buff who the coaching staff is familiar with and wants to succeed, he’ll develop into a confident player as the season rolls along.

EDGE Rusher: Lamont Lester Jr., Toby Anene

Lester and Anene are a pair of transfer edge rushers who found great success at the FCS level last season. They finished with nine and seven sacks, respectively, more than any player on the Buffs’ 2025 roster.

They both have tough adjustments to the FBS, Power Four and Big 12 levels ahead of them, but they stand the best chance of making them successfully out of any of CU’s new edge rushers.

Linebacker: Liona Lefau, Gideon Lampron

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lefau was arguably Colorado’s biggest splash in the transfer portal, as he has been a key part of a stout Texas Longhorns defense for the last two seasons. Across those campaigns, he’s notched a combined 131 tackles, 64 solo tackles, five pass breakups, three sacks, a forced fumble and an interception. He has SEC and College Football Playoff experience that will make him a weapon on CU’s defense.

As for Lampron, he has experience at the FCS and MAC levels, but he’s dominated everywhere he’s been. He burst onto the scene in 2025, tallying 119 tackles, 65 solo tackles, a pass breakup, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles for the Bowling Green Falcons.

The pair will form one of Colorado’s strongest units across the board in 2026, and the Buffs have depth to spare at the position.

Cornerback: Boo Carter, RJ Johnson, Justin Eaglin

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) runs into a mat during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carter made the transition to cornerback during the spring, and he’s excelled since arriving in Boulder. However, he’ll also be playing safety, so the Buffaloes will need to have other answers at cornerback when he’s not available.

Thankfully for coach Deion Sanders and company, cornerback is one of Colorado’s deepest positions. Johnson and Eaglin are the other two who stick out as the best candidates for starting roles.

Eaglin was a key part of a James Madison Dukes defense that took a trip to the College Football Playoff after winning the Sun Belt last season. As for Johnson, he was off to a hot start at CU last season before an injury cut it short. If they can both play up to their potential in fall camp, the jobs are as good as theirs.

Safety: Randon Fontenette, Naeten Mitchell

Sep 20, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Randon Fontenette (2) deflects the pass of Georgia State Panthers safety D-Icey Hopkins (4) during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffs have a top-heavy safety room, but the duo that are likely to lock down the position are formidable. Fontenette had an impressive career with the Vanderbilt Commodores and TCU Horned Frogs before joining the Buffs. He was an excellent SEC starter over the last two seasons and even hauled in the crucial pick-six in Vanderbilt’s upset of then-No. 1 Alabama in 2024.

As for Mitchell, he was the anchor of the New Mexico State Aggies’ defense in 2025. He led the team in tackles, notching a total of 93. His success at an early point in his career has him poised to develop well in Chris Marve’s system after he likely wins the starting role in 2026.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.