Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Live Score Updates

The Colorado Buffaloes are clinging to hope for a bowl game bid in 2026, sitting at 2-4 off the back of a four-game losing skid. But they’ll have to go through the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road to keep those hopes alive.

The Buffaloes’ quarterback battle has seemingly found its winner, as Isaac Wilson is set to make his third-straight start. He took over for a struggling Julian Lewis at halftime of Colorado’s last road game against the Baylor Bears.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, it's been an up-and-down experiment with Wilson under center for the Buffaloes. He has thrown for 699 yards and four touchdowns to five interceptions since taking over as the starter, and those turnovers have been costly.

Two of them have been the most notable, as one was a pick-six in his own end zone that ultimately sealed the Buffaloes’ fate against the then-No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 5. The other came against his former team in the then-No. 11 Utah Utes. He threw caution to the wind and chucked up a late fourth-quarter interception that led to a game-sealing touchdown for the Utes, as the Buffs came up a hail mary short of the upset.

Wilson will need to right the ship in Week 8 and play mistake-free football if the Buffaloes want to hang with the Cowboys’ lethal offense. The Cowboys are 4-2 and received the most votes for an AP Top 25 ranking among unranked teams, with 128 votes in Week 8.

Follow along for storylines and updates on the Buffaloes’ seventh game of the year.

First quarter:

Pregame

How the Colorado Buffaloes can shut down Drew Mestemaker

OSU quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) warms up before an NCAA football game between the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Cowboys and the University of Central Florida (UCF) Knights at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The catalyst of the Pokes’ offense is star quarterback Drew Mestemaker. He’s not only one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12, but a bona fide NFL Draft prospect. ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Mestemaker as the top quarterback in the 2027 class, and he projected him to be selected No. 2 overall in his most recent mock draft.

While that doesn’t prove Mestemaker’s talent, it certainly provides context for the conversation surrounding him right now.

So that poses Colorado with a major challenge, as Mestemaker has orchestrated an offense that averages 329.5 passing yards per game, the most in the Big 12 and fourth-most nationally.

While good coverage in the secondary is likely where most people’s minds go first, the Buffaloes will be taking a trenches-first approach to shut Mestemaker down.

“[Our mentality is to] just really pressure the quarterback and make him uncomfortable,” said Colorado defensive lineman Dylan Manuel during his Tuesday presser. “Because when he has pressure in his face, he’s not really good. He gets out of character. So just putting pressure on him, making him uncomfortable and not just letting him sit back there and dial us up.”

Keep an eye on the Buffs’ defensive line, led by Manuel, Santana Hopper and a returning Lamont Lester Jr. today.

An opportunity for the Colorado Buffaloes’ offense

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back JaQuail Smith (23) carries the ball against Baylor Bears safety Daniel Cobbs (14) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the Buffs’ offense is also something to keep an eye on. While it likely won’t be the factor that wins CU the game, it could be in for its best performance against a Power Four opponent thus far.

Oklahoma State ranks out poorly among Big 12 teams in run defense, allowing 151.2 yards per game on the ground. If the Buffaloes can get behind their talented running back room, they could be in for a major offensive game, a nice change of pace from how they’ve started the season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.