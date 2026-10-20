Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Ticket Prices Climb Amid Official Sellout

The Colorado Buffaloes are getting ready to travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. With the Big 12 matchup approaching, fans hoping to watch Colorado in person will have to turn to the secondary ticket market as this matchup is officially sold out.

The Buffaloes will look to bounce back after a 27-24 tough yet competitive loss to Utah. Oklahoma State will try to defend its home field following their recent 35-32 loss to Houston. The Cowboys are favored by approximately 13.5 points on FanDuel Sportsbook, adding another storyline to a matchup that has attracted a significant demand for tickets.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and offensive lineman Jayven Richardson (75) following an injury during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ticket Prices for Colorado vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State’s official athletics website lists the Oct. 24 game against Colorado as sold out, therefore fans should not expect to find any standard single-game tickets through the school’s regular ticket inventory. However, tickets remain listed on secondary marketplaces, which gives fans another opportunity to attend the game at Boone Pickens Stadium.

According to Vivid Seats, the lowest available ticket prices were approximately $135, with the marketplace reporting that only about four percent of tickets remained. Some lower-level and middle-level sideline or end-zone seats were listed at higher prices. These included tickets in the $179-to-$187 range or more as it depends on the location and fees.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a time out called in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SeatGeek also had tickets available for the matchup, with listings starting around $144 to $173. Depending on the specific listing, prices can vary in regards to the specific listing, seat location and when fans search for tickets.

The lowest advertised price is only one part of this equation. Much like how the prices vary depending on location, the higher tickets can include better views, lower-level seating and sideline locations as opposed to upper-level seats. When purchasing, each fan can remember to compare the final checkout price, since the fees and other charges can affect the total cost.

Oct 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) throws a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the official sellout and the resale listings, the differences between the two are important. A sold-out game does not necessarily mean every seat is unavailable to potential buyers. This means that tickets are no longer available through the regular inventory in the typical way, while people who already hold tickets might list them for resale.

Where to Buy Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Tickets

With this upcoming game being sold out through Oklahoma State’s official ticket listings, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek are two great options for fans who are looking to compare available resale tickets. Ticketmaster is another location where fans can search for availability.

Fans can visit VividSeats to review available seats and SeatGeek to compare prices and seating locations. Ticketmaster Resale Marketplace is an additional option that fans still looking to make it to the game, can consider.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (6) gets away from Utah Utes safety Nate Ritchie (6) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prices and inventory are subject to change as kickoff approaches. Fans should compare multiple marketplaces prior to officially purchasing their tickets and should pay close attention to the exact seat location, delivery method and the final price at checkout.

For Colorado fans who are from outside the Boulder area, looking to make a trip out of the game, the sellout means securing a seat will require additional planning. Despite resale tickets still being listed, limited inventory could make finding affordable options more difficult as game day nears.

With the Buffaloes looking to rebound and Oklahoma looking to somewhat do the same thing after losing their last matchup, the game has drawn enough interest to sell out.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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