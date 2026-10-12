Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes Sets Lopsided Betting Line

The Colorado Buffaloes will return to Folsom Field for a challenging Big 12 matchup against the undefeated Utah Utes. Colorado will look to turn its season around against this Utah team that has established itself as one of the strongest contenders in the conference.

Due to their successful season thus far, the Buffaloes have their work cut out for them as the underdogs. In regards to betting, Utah is favored, but Colorado has the potential to make the game competitive.



Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts on the sideline against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Labeled As the Underdogs





Utah enters this upcoming matchup as the obvious favorite, as they are listed at about -15.5 against the spread and Colorado at +15.5. The betting line reflects the difference between the teams’ individual performances so far this year. Utah will be entering this game undefeated, while Colorado is looking to get back on track after some tough losses and a change at quarterback.



The Utes improve to 5-0 with their 41-24 victory over Kansas. Utah’s offense was able to produce and build on its strong start to the season. Utah has demonstrated the ability to consistently score and seamlessly work together, while Colorado has struggled to find an offensive rhythm in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Colorado has had all week to feel a sense of renewal as it enters this matchup with a 2-3 record after losing to Northwestern, Baylor and Texas Tech. The Buffaloes' most recent loss was suffered against Texas Tech, where the team struggled to capitalize on open opportunities.



For those betting, taking Utah would mean that the Utes would need to win by at least 16 points in order for the wager to cover. Placing a bet on Colorado at +15.5 would cover only if the Buffaloes win outright or lose by 15 points or less.



Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes huddle in the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado will have the advantage of playing at home in Boulder even though Utah is favored by more than two touchdowns. Folsom Field could provide a boost of confidence and production for the Buffaloes as they take on one of the Big 12’s top teams. Colorado will have to make sure that mistake need to be minimal and they need smooth drives in order to slow down the Utah offense so that the final score is within the spread.



The moneyline heavily favors Utah as well. FanDuel Sportsbook placed the Utes at -780, while Colorado has been available at around +500 to +550, depending on the sportsbook and timing. Utah is viewed as the winner, but Colorado would offer a substantially larger payout for bettors who are betting on an outright upset.

Over/Under

Bettors need to pay close attention to the Over/Under for this game. Sitting at around 50.5 total points, it gives people another way to evaluate this matchup beyond choosing a winner or having to decide whether or not Colorado will win the spread.



The two teams would need to combine for at least 51 points in order for the over to hit at 50.5. If the final combined score is 50 points or less, the Under would cash.



Oct 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Ricky Johnson (11) catches the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah’s production on offense makes the Over an interesting aspect to consider. In their game against Kansas, the Utes scored 41 points and have proven that they can generate points through both the passing and running games.

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns in that matchup while contributing on the ground as well. In addition to their quarterback’s success, Utah running back Wayshawn Parker added two touchdowns and 171 rushing yards, which solidified him as one of their offensive weapons.



A big focus should also be on Colorado’s ability to contribute to the total. Against Weber State, the Buffaloes scored 52 points, and their most recent performances have been less productive. Colorado scored only seven points against Texas Tech, and improvement in that area needs to be a priority.



Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders cornerback Amier Boyd (27) defends the reception by Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. (14) in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah is entering the matchup with the advantage in the spread, moneyline and overall season performance. The Buffaloes will need more complete production and an overall improved performance.

This has to happen on both sides of the ball for them to truly set up a legitimate challenge for the Utes. One of the biggest storylines heading into the matchup will be whether they can pull off an upset to help push the total over 50.5 points, and most definitely will have the attention of everyone placing bets.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.