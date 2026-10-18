One Big Question After Colorado’s Loss to the Utah Utes

The Colorado Buffaloes faced a difficult challenge against the Utah Utes but the game also raised questions about three penalty calls that affected Colorado’s ability to compete. Will the Buffaloes penalty problem improve?

Penalties on linebacker Gideon Lampron, defensive back Boo Carter, and offensive lineman Fisher Clements all had an impact on the game, reiterating Colorado's struggles as one of the most penalized teams in the nation. The Buffaloes rank No. 136 out of 138 teams in the FBS, giving up an average of 84.3 yards in penalties per game. Only Liberty and Syracuse rank below Colorado currently.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the second quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roughing-the-Passer Penalty on Gideon Lampron

One of the most significant calls during the Colorado vs. Utah matchup involved Colorado linebacker Gideon Lampron, who was penalized for roughing the passer late in the second quarter. Utah quarterback Devon Dampier completed a 16-yard pass to Utah wide receiver Braden Pegan, bringing the Utes to Colorado’s 29-yard line. A roughing-the-passer penalty against Lampron then added another 15 yards, moving Utah closer to the end zone. Utah eventually reached the red zone and kicked a field goal to extend its lead to 10–0.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) dives at Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roughing the passer is intended to protect quarterbacks from dangerous or illegal contact after they throw the ball. However, these penalties can be frustrating for defensive players and fans because the interpretation of contact matters. A 15-yard penalty can have a major effect, especially when a defense is trying to prevent an opponent from scoring.

The key question is whether Lampron made illegal contact or whether the play could reasonably have been viewed as a normal football tackle.

Regardless, the timing of the penalty made it especially costly for Colorado. Instead of facing a longer field, Utah received a significant advantage during a drive that ended with points.

Personal-Foul Involving Boo Carter

Another disputed moment involved Colorado defensive back Boo Carter. During the second quarter, Utah completed a 15-yard pass to Utes running back Daniel Bray. Carter was then penalized for a defensive personal foul, adding 13 yards to Utah’s field position. The Utes eventually settled for a field goal, increasing their lead to 10–0.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Ricky Johnson (11) attempts to catch the ball over Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this case, Colorado fans expressed their indifferent feelings, questioning the call on social media with confusion around what action from Carter deserved the penalty.

Offensive Pass-Interference on Fisher Clements

Another call involved Colorado tight end Fisher Clements, who was flagged for offensive pass interference during the second quarter. Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson completed a pass to Joseph Williams, but the play was erased because of the penalty. The officials assessed Colorado 10 yards, transforming a potentially productive play into a setback. Colorado ultimately struggled to move the ball and punted.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Colorado, the timing was particularly frustrating. The Buffaloes needed offensive momentum, and a completed pass offered an opportunity to make progress downfield. Instead, the penalty wiped out the gain and made the next series of plays more difficult.

Ultimately, Colorado's upset bid over the Utes fell short, falling to Utah by 27-24.

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