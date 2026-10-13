Colorado Buffaloes Ticket Prices Soar Ahead of Utah Matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off their bye week, ready to face perhaps their biggest Big 12 opponent, the Utah Utes. This rivalry matchup has become the most expensive game to attend this season so far on Colorado’s home schedule, with prices being significantly higher than for other opponents.

According to ticket pricing information from the University of Colorado, tickets for this upcoming matchup start at $158. The high prices reflect the history between the two programs. On top of that, this is both a rivalry game and Colorado’s Family Weekend. With elevated resale prices, fans planning to attend the game should expect to spend significantly more money than they would for most other games throughout this season.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes huddle in the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Priciest Tickets on the Home Schedule

The $158 starting price for Colorado’s matchup against Utah sits at the top of the Buffaloes’ home schedule in terms of ticket costs. Compared to the other highly anticipated conference games, this contest carries a noticeable premium.

Colorado’s matchup against Texas Tech had a starting price of $131, which is $27 less than this Utah game. When looking at the remainder of the Buffaloes’ schedule, the gap grows. Tickets for the matchup against Kansas State start at $88. The university’s starting prices for their matchup against Houston starts at $78 and $73 against UCF.

When compared to Colorado’s season opener against Weber State, the difference is even more substantial. Tickets for the home opener started at $62 which makes the Utah game $96 more expensive at the lowest possible price.

The pricing gap is highlighting the demand surrounding this Utah matchup. The two teams share a very competitive past within their rivalry known as the “Rumble in the Rockies” which provides an additional appeal for fans of not just Colorado but Utah as well.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes student section cheers following a missed field goal by the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With this contest taking place during Colorado’s Family Weekend, the game will undoubtedly attract families of students, alumni and tourists visiting Boulder. This added interest can increase the competition for the remaining available seats, which further explains the high demand and higher prices compared to other dates.

Even though Colorado has several important conference games remaining, none of them currently match Utah’s starting ticket price. For fans looking to experience the rivalry at Folsom Field without spending much, the later matchups in the season against Houston and UCF offer much less expensive options.

Resale Prices Remain High

The elevated cost of attending Colorado vs. Utah extends beyond just the university’s official ticket office. On resale platforms such as SeatGeek, the entry-level tickets have reportedly remained within the $125-to-$140 range.

These prices are particularly higher than the get-in costs that might be available for some of Colorado’s other home games. For matchups later in the season against Houston and UCF, the secondary-market tickets can land below $60, depending on the availability and market conditions.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Ernest Campbell (4) in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those looking for the most affordable way into Folsom Field, comparing official ticket listings with resale options can always help. Some of the resale tickets can be listed below the university’s $158 starting price, but the final cost depends on the seat location, as well as the seller and any additional fees.

Prices can also fluctuate as kickoff nears. Changes in demand and the number of available listings can affect the resale market too. Therefore, fans should not assume that tickets will automatically become cheaper closer to game day.

Between the historic rivalry, Colorado’s Family Weekend and sustained demand within the resale market, fans are paying for highly priced tickets to watch these two teams in Boulder.

Comparing prices across multiple platforms can always be useful in order to find the best deal. However, it’s important to note that with the official tickets starting at $158 and resale entry prices remaining fairly high, the “Rumble in the Rockies” is expected to be the costliest ticket on Colorado’s home schedule this season, but could be one of the most festive and thrilling weekends as a whole.

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