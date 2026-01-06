Colorado Buffaloes' Outgoing Transfers Teaming Up In The SEC

Unfortunately for Colorado Buffaloes fans, the elite talent pipeline from Boulder to the SEC continues to flow, but this time it’s the trenches taking the hit. Redshirt freshman Brandon Davis-Swain, the standout defensive end who emerged as a bright spot during Colorado's 2025 campaign, officially announced his commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies on Monday.

With three years of eligibility remaining, Davis-Swain joins fellow former Buff Tawfiq Byard in Aggieland, where the duo will look to replicate and exceed the immediate success enjoyed by former Buff Dayon Hayes.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain (91) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Detroit native represents a significant departure for the Buffaloes' defensive front, particularly given his status as an ascending freshman who proved he could handle the physicality of Power Four football.

Davis-Swain started eight games for the Buffaloes in 2025, recording 15 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. His production, while modest on paper, was elite in high-leverage moments; Davis-Swain even earned PFF Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Week honors in Week 11 for a dominant showing against West Virginia.

The Sting of Departure and the 2026 Defensive Landscape

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain (91) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Davis-Swain’s exit from Boulder to College Station cuts deeply because it disrupts the continuity that "Coach Prime" has been working so hard to establish. He represented a successful in-house development story: a four-star prep recruit who stayed, competed, and won a starting job as a redshirt freshman. By losing a plug-and-play starter with three years of upside remaining, CU now faces a steep learning curve for the next wave of defenders entering the system.

Davis-Swain's decision to move on highlights the reality of the modern transfer landscape, where individual performance often leads to aggressive pursuit from other major programs. For Colorado, replacing his 290-pound frame and pass-rushing potential becomes the top priority of the winter window.

The Texas A&M Fit: Developing Under Elite Mentorship

Nov 25, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies interim head coach Elijah Robinson looks on against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In College Station, Davis-Swain steps into an ecosystem designed for defensive line dominance. He will work under newly appointed defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill and defensive line coach Elijah Robinson, a coach widely regarded as one of the premier defensive line mentors in the country.

During Robinson’s previous six-season stint with the Aggies, his units were statistically elite, ranking inside the top 20 nationally in rushing defense three times, including top-five finishes in 2018 and 2020. Texas A&M also finished inside the top 15 nationally in total defense three times under Robinson.

Robinson’s track record of producing NFL talent is also a massive draw for a player of Davis-Swain's caliber. Having mentored future pros like Bobby Brown III, DeMarvin Leal, and Michael Clemons, Robinson provides Davis-Swain with a clear blueprint for reaching the next level. Under the combined leadership of Mike Elko, Hemphil, and Robinson, Davis-Swain is in excellent hands to turn his raw Power Four experience into consistent SEC production.

Reloading in Boulder: A New Foundation for the Buffs

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes assistant defensive line coach Donato Peko before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While losing a young talent like Davis-Swain is an undeniable setback, roster movement is a constant in the current college football environment. But Colorado is already making moves to replace the departed talent and reshape their defensive interior.

Securing the likes of Domata Peko Jr., a standout JUCO edge defender and the son of Colorado’s defensive line coach, along with former App State standout Dylan Manuel—a 300-pound interior presence who chose the Buffs over Purdue and West Virginia—gives Colorado a foundation to begin rebuilding the front.

The moment App State Star DL Dylan Manuel committed to Colorado 🔥 #SkoBuffs



pic.twitter.com/WsDVagW0cV — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) January 5, 2026

The Colorado staff is also locked in on high-priority targets like Ezra Christensen, the highest-graded defensive lineman in Conference USA last season, according to PFF.

Beyond the roster, the arrival of new athletic director Fernando Lovo signals a shift toward more sustainable, elite-level infrastructure. Lovo’s reputation for operational excellence and his history with winning programs at Florida and Ohio State suggest the Buffs are making moves for long-term success.

While Davis-Swain will seek his fortune in the SEC with Texas A&M, the work in Boulder continues. For Colorado, his exit serves as another reminder of the urgency and evolution required to build a roster that can withstand the modern college football ecosystem.