Five Colorado Buffaloes Earn Phil Steele Preseason All-Big 12 Honors
Two of the Colorado Buffaloes' biggest question marks this season revolve around their offensive line and linebacker core. And yet, three Phil Steele preseason All-Big 12 honorees are at those positions.
The respected college football magazine released its All-Big 12 projections on Thursday, awarding five Buffaloes. Offensive lineman Xavier Hill made the first team, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and wide receiver Joseph Williams were on the second team, cornerback DJ McKinney made the third team and linebacker Reginald Hughes was ranked on the fourth team.
All five players listed will be integral pieces heading into coach Deion Sanders' third year in Boulder. Hill, a transfer from the Memphis Tigers, could be key for the Buffs to revamp their run game.
Hill was a First-Team All-AAC selection with Memphis in 2024 and a second-teamer in 2023. His all-conference prowess holds strong on both run and pass blocking fronts. As a redshirt junior, Hill dominated at both left guard and right tackle, becoming the X-factor of next year's trenches.
While the returning tackle Phillip Houston and Maryland Terrapins transfer Andre Roye Jr. will post steep competition, Hill should be a lock to start at right tackle and help Colorado revitalize its run game. Despite similar personnel to last year's running back room, Hill and Illinois Fighting Illini guard Zy Crisler should mow down opposing defensive linemen to generate space.
Seaton sits at left tackle and is no slouch in the run game, but the sophomore is a stalwart pass protector tasked to shield the blind side of Colorado quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis. Media members selected him to the All-Big 12 First Team.
McKinney is pegged to step in as the Buffs' top cornerback after the dynamic two-way threat of Travis Hunter departed for the NFL. He was also First-Team All-Big 12 according to the media.
As a sophomore, McKinney tallied 43 solo tackles, eight pass breakups, three interceptions and one forced fumble (one recovery). The former Oklahoma State Cowboy was a stud despite Hunter often taking away his side of the field.
McKinney will have a tall task, but he boasts NFL-ready traits that can help Colorado lock down the skies in 2025.
Lastly, Hughes is a bit of a surprise to make All-Big 12 honors, but he has the tools to step in admirably for Colorado's second level. He's a veteran who started his college career with the Ole Miss Rebels and finally broke through into regular playing time with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks last season.
He'll likely start at linebacker alongside UTSA Roadrunners transfer Martavius French as the Buffs look to replace one of their greatest defensive strengths. Nikhai Hill-Green and LaVonta Bentley helped Colorado's run and pass defense improve dramatically last season, so Hughes and French will be a critical duo.
The Buffaloes are rapidly approaching the fall season and could soon be led by a possible All-Big 12 snub in Salter. Coach Prime looks to lead a next step under the Flatirons after a 9-4 bowl game campaign in 2024.