Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days
As expected, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was asked about his latest health issues during his Wednesday press conference at the 2025 Big 12 football media days.
While "Coach Prime" kept the exact nature of his recent health problems private, he appeared healthy and confirmed as much when asked how he was feeling.
"I'm doing wonderful," Sanders said. "Don't I look good? ... I'm not here to talk about my health. I'm here to talk about my team."
"Coach Prime" has spent the summer at his home in Texas recovering but was able to make the short trip to Frisco for Big 12 media days.
"I'm living good," Sanders added. "I'm living lovely. Not a care in the world."
Sanders first opened up about his health issue in late May while appearing on former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel's podcast. "Coach Prime" said he had lost 14 pounds but didn't reveal the exact nature of the ailment.
“I’ve done no media, I’ve done nothing now... for a minute,” Sanders told Samuel. “Coming on with you, I ain’t been with nobody for a minute. I’ve lost about 14 pounds, I’m coming back, but I needed this.”
Over the past few weeks, Sanders has been visited at his Texas home by several close friends, including former Dallas Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin, rapper Lil Wayne and former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones. Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, who won the Heisman Trophy at Colorado last season, also went fishing with "Coach Prime."
"Deion's doing good,"Jones said in an interview with BetOnline. "I think he's got another week at home before they get started. He'll be there. He'll be ready to go. Deion is doing good. And thanks to everybody that has been praying and sending good thoughts and good prayers his way. He's good."
Colorado is now only weeks away from opening its preseason training camp, which will be highlighted by the starting quarterback battle between Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis. The Buffs will open their season under "Coach Prime" on Aug. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field.