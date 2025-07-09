Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days

While he kept the exact nature of his latest health issues private during his Big 12 football media days press conference, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders said he's doing "wonderful." Sanders is expected to rejoin the Buffs soon ahead of the 2025 season.

Jack Carlough

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

As expected, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was asked about his latest health issues during his Wednesday press conference at the 2025 Big 12 football media days.

While "Coach Prime" kept the exact nature of his recent health problems private, he appeared healthy and confirmed as much when asked how he was feeling.

"I'm doing wonderful," Sanders said. "Don't I look good? ... I'm not here to talk about my health. I'm here to talk about my team."

Deion Sanders Addresses Health Health Issues: 'I'm Doing Wonderful'
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" has spent the summer at his home in Texas recovering but was able to make the short trip to Frisco for Big 12 media days.

"I'm living good," Sanders added. "I'm living lovely. Not a care in the world."

Sanders first opened up about his health issue in late May while appearing on former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel's podcast. "Coach Prime" said he had lost 14 pounds but didn't reveal the exact nature of the ailment.

“I’ve done no media, I’ve done nothing now... for a minute,” Sanders told Samuel. “Coming on with you, I ain’t been with nobody for a minute. I’ve lost about 14 pounds, I’m coming back, but I needed this.”

Over the past few weeks, Sanders has been visited at his Texas home by several close friends, including former Dallas Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin, rapper Lil Wayne and former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones. Jacksonville Jaguars rookie cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, who won the Heisman Trophy at Colorado last season, also went fishing with "Coach Prime."

"Deion's doing good,"Jones said in an interview with BetOnline. "I think he's got another week at home before they get started. He'll be there. He'll be ready to go. Deion is doing good. And thanks to everybody that has been praying and sending good thoughts and good prayers his way. He's good."

MORE: Deion Sanders Hints At Colorado Buffaloes Return After Battling Health Issues

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Battling Ole Miss, Florida State For 4-Star Linebacker Recruit

MORE: Why Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Deserves Top-100 Player Status As NFL Rookie

Colorado is now only weeks away from opening its preseason training camp, which will be highlighted by the starting quarterback battle between Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis. The Buffs will open their season under "Coach Prime" on Aug. 29 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field.

Published |Modified
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

Home/Football