Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules

Deion Sanders detailed a list of changes he'd make in college football at Big 12 Football Media Days in Frisco, Texas. Colorado Buffaloes coach Sanders wants a salary cap, more transfer portal investigations and NFL rules to be implemented into the college level.

Jul 10, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
“There’s gotta be a salary cap on this stuff because it’s going crazy. Nobody knows (where) it's going to land, where it's going to end. And you have so many different doors," Sanders said.

Deion Sanders Salary Cap College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules - colorado buffaloes at big 12 media day
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Sanders pointed out some unfairness in the transfer portal and called for more investigation.

"I would see a player and said he's got an offer from another school, and I'm trying to figure out why you guys haven't investigated. How is that possible when the guy's not in the portal?" Sanders continued. "I'm trying to figure out how can somebody say, you got a five million dollar offer and the kid is not in the portal. So I think we need to be upright and upstanding."

Sanders added some NFL rules that would make sense for college to adopt, including two feet inbounds on catches.

"I like the professional rules to be implemented in college. They're getting ready to be pros. So let's go two feet in on the catches. Let's mark the foul if we pass interference. Let's do the same thing the pro game is. Let's do something about the uniforms... How can we allow guys out there in biker shorts, no knee pants, no nothing, literally pants up under their thighs... So I think there should be a fine implemented for that stuff."

Sanders then complimented the sport and narrowed in on his team.

"I could go all day when you talk about making changes, but we have a pretty good game, a darn good game, one of the best games, I think, in sports. That's why we attract so many people, especially the Colorado Buffaloes. We attract so many eyeballs. You want to see us win, you want to see us lose, but you want to see us," Sanders said.

Big 12 media days kicked off Tuesday, and on Wednesday it was all eyes on Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his five of his players. Coach Prime has been dealing with a health issue, which he was asked about.

"I'm doing wonderful," Sanders said. "Don't I look good? ... I'm not here to talk about my health. I'm here to talk about my team."

"I'm living good," Sanders added. "I'm living lovely. Not a care in the world."

"Coach Prime" has been apart from his team, spending the summer at his home in Texas recovering but was able to make the short trip to Frisco for Big 12 media days.

Sanders discussed his health issues more in depth during a podcast with former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel in May, revealing that he has lost 14 pounds.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

The players that are set to speak include quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, cornerback DJ McKinney, and kicker Alejandro Mata. The starting quarterback battle between Salter and Lewis will be one of the major storylines when the Buffaloes open up their preseason training camp.

The Colorado Buffaloes finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record, going 7-2 in Big 12 Conference play.

Can Sanders continue the positive momentum in Boulder? Colorado kicks off the 2025-26 football season on August 29 vs. Georgia Tech at Folsom Field.

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

