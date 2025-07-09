Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders detailed a list of changes he'd make in college football at Big 12 Football Media Days in Frisco, Texas. "Coach Prime" wants a salary cap, more transfer portal investigations and NFL rules to be implemented into the college level.
“There’s gotta be a salary cap on this stuff because it’s going crazy. Nobody knows (where) it's going to land, where it's going to end. And you have so many different doors," Sanders said.
Sanders pointed out some unfairness in the transfer portal and called for more investigation.
"I would see a player and said he's got an offer from another school, and I'm trying to figure out why you guys haven't investigated. How is that possible when the guy's not in the portal?" Sanders continued. "I'm trying to figure out how can somebody say, you got a five million dollar offer and the kid is not in the portal. So I think we need to be upright and upstanding."
Sanders added some NFL rules that would make sense for college to adopt, including two feet inbounds on catches.
"I like the professional rules to be implemented in college. They're getting ready to be pros. So let's go two feet in on the catches. Let's mark the foul if we pass interference. Let's do the same thing the pro game is. Let's do something about the uniforms... How can we allow guys out there in biker shorts, no knee pants, no nothing, literally pants up under their thighs... So I think there should be a fine implemented for that stuff."
Sanders then complimented the sport and narrowed in on his team.
"I could go all day when you talk about making changes, but we have a pretty good game, a darn good game, one of the best games, I think, in sports. That's why we attract so many people, especially the Colorado Buffaloes. We attract so many eyeballs. You want to see us win, you want to see us lose, but you want to see us," Sanders said.
Big 12 media days kicked off Tuesday, and on Wednesday it was all eyes on Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his five of his players. Coach Prime has been dealing with a health issue, which he was asked about.
"I'm doing wonderful," Sanders said. "Don't I look good? ... I'm not here to talk about my health. I'm here to talk about my team."
"I'm living good," Sanders added. "I'm living lovely. Not a care in the world."
"Coach Prime" has been apart from his team, spending the summer at his home in Texas recovering but was able to make the short trip to Frisco for Big 12 media days.
Sanders discussed his health issues more in depth during a podcast with former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel in May, revealing that he has lost 14 pounds.
The players that are set to speak include quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, cornerback DJ McKinney, and kicker Alejandro Mata. The starting quarterback battle between Salter and Lewis will be one of the major storylines when the Buffaloes open up their preseason training camp.
The Colorado Buffaloes finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record, going 7-2 in Big 12 Conference play.
Can Sanders continue the positive momentum in Boulder? Colorado kicks off the 2025-26 football season on August 29 vs. Georgia Tech at Folsom Field.