Deion Sanders Admits Colorado Buffaloes Are Better Despite Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter both helped the Colorado Buffaloes win plenty of games last season, but coach Deion Sanders reaffirmed that elite players aren't always worth more than elite depth.
During an interview with ESPN on Wednesday at Big 12 football media days, "Coach Prime" doubled down on the Buffs being a better overall team entering the 2025 season despite losing Shedeur and Hunter to the NFL.
"They were great players. We have a better team," Deion Sanders said. "There's a difference between great players and a great team. We have a better team, but we can never replace those types of players. It may take three players on offense to replace a Travis Hunter. It may take two players to replace a Shedeur Sanders, and that's what we brought here."
Regarding Hunter's role as a wide receiver, "Coach Prime" and the Buffs are once again loaded in the pass-catching department with incoming transfers Sincere Brown (Campbell), Hykeem Williams (Florida State), Joseph Williams (Tulsa), Jack Hestera (Utah State) and a pair of talented freshmen joining the picture. Returning talents Omarion Miller and Drelon Miller are also expected to receive increased opportunities next season following the losses of Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens) and Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers) to the NFL.
With Shedeur now battling for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback job, "Coach Prime" will tab either Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter or incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis to start under center in Week 1 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Colorado could even implement a two-man quarterback system if deemed beneficial.
“We definitely want to continue to develop JuJu, but Kaidon is unbelievable," Deion Sanders said. "Kaidon's off the chain. He's been there, done that. He can get the job done. I wouldn't have brought him here if I didn't trust him. But JuJu is coming around the mountain when he comes."
Colorado's coaching staff is also in a strong position with defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, who's now the highest-paid assistant coach in program history, and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur both returning.
"We feel like we have a better defense, for sure, a better offense, more understanding of the schemes collectively, offensively and defensively, because each coach, they're in their second year in the schemes," Sanders said.
MORE: Deion Sanders Hints At Colorado Buffaloes Return After Battling Health Issues
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Battling Ole Miss, Florida State For 4-Star Linebacker Recruit
MORE: Why Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Deserves Top-100 Player Status As NFL Rookie
Offensively and defensively, the Buffs should be improved in the trenches, an aspect that frequently makes all the difference in the physical Big 12 Conference. Colorado's offensive line has reloaded with nine transfers, and the defensive front remains strong with returners Arden Walker, Tawfiq Thomas, Anquin Barnes Jr. and a few newcomers expected to thrive.
With Big 12 media days now complete, preseason camp is next on the agenda. Colorado will hold its first practice on July 28, per BuffZone's Brian Howell.