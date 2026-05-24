Three Ways Colorado's Micah Welch Can Build Up NFL Draft Stock

The Colorado Buffaloes have built a powerful running back room in 2026. One of the favorites to win the starting role and have a breakout season is running back Micah Welch.

He has a lot of work to do if he wants to become a viable NFL Draft prospect, but he has all the tools to do so in the coming season. Here’s a look at how Welch needs to put those tools to use to build his 2027 NFL Draft stock.

Winning Colorado Starting Running Back Job

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos running back Micah Welch (29) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The first step for Welch in building his NFL Draft stock is winning Colorado’s starting running back job.

The Buffaloes stockpiled their running back room to welcome in their new offensive scheme, adding six players via the transfer portal and recruiting trail during the offseason. This crowded room will be challenging to stand out from for all of its running backs, but Welch has a path before him to do so.

Welch was Colorado’s leading rusher in 2025, tallying 384 yards and four touchdowns on 96 carries. He has averaged a solid 4.3 and four yards per carry in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Therefore, Welch comes into the 2026 campaign already one step ahead. Unlike the six new players in the room, Welch doesn’t need to prove himself.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the rest of Colorado’s coaching staff already know what they’re getting from Welch, just as he knows the standard he’s set for himself over the past two seasons. If he can raise the bar even mildly for what he provides on a yards per carry basis, the coaches are sure to take note and ensure he gets plenty of touches in the regular season.

Thriving in Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ Offense

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The main thing that has kept Welch from becoming a true NFL prospect to this point in his career is the lack of carries he’s gotten. Colorado has finished in the bottom two of the Big 12 in rushing yards per game both years since it was added back to the conference. Welch has suffered as a result, but that is set to change in 2026.

New Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense relies heavily on the run. In a spring season press conference, Buffs guard Yahya Attia put into perspective how much it may be used in the coming year.

“Out of five plays, we’ve got six runs,” said Attia on April 1 regarding Marion’s focus on the run game.

Welch will benefit immensely from the additional carries and finally have an opportunity to display the full capacity of his skill set to NFL teams.

Performing in Key Games

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes cornerback Blake Cotton (16) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) for a loss during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Colorado’s gauntlet of a Big 12 schedule features two primary games that will put Welch to the test. They will pin him against top-notch defensive lines, giving him an opportunity to display to NFL teams that he’s ready for the higher level of competition.

Those games are back-to-back on Colorado’s schedule, although the Buffs do have a bye week in between.

First, Colorado will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Oct. 3. The Red Raiders added defensive tackle Mateen Ibirogba from Wake Forest in the transfer portal, and are pairing him up with returning star defensive end A.J. Holmes Jr. on the interior. The two are one of, if not the best, run-stopping duos in the Big 12 on paper, and Welch will seldom find better competition to prove himself against.

Then, on Oct. 17, Colorado faces the Utah Utes. The Utes stifled the Buffaloes’ rushing attack in 2025, holding CU to just 38 yards on the ground amid a 53-7 blowout. In addition, Utah held Colorado’s running backs to just two yards, as the remainder came from wide receiver Kam Mikell. Welch was held to four yards in that game, while running back Dallan Hayden lost two yards in total. The rematch in 2026 will give Welch a chance to right his wrongs against a run defense that stood him up a year ago.

If Welch can emerge as a game changer in both of those contests, he’ll have quite the resume to present to NFL teams in the pre-draft process.

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