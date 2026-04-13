Five Interesting Stats From the Colorado Buffaloes' Spring Game

On Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes played their annual Black and Gold spring game, where Gold came out victorious 7-6. Following Saturday’s result, it is time to take a look back at how some players performed.

So, here are five interesting stats from Colorado’s Spring Game

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Damian Henderson (26) carries the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Damian Henderson II: 38 Rushing Yards

After following new Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion to Boulder, running back Damian Henderson II seems to have found a solid role with the Buffaloes and could compete to be the starter for week 1. On Saturday, Henderson led the backs with five rushes for 39 yards on Saturday.

Richard Young, Micah Welch, and DeKalon Taylor each had carries as well, but as of now, it seems that Henderson has the best grasp of the offensive scheme and where to find the open gaps to create consistent runs.

There will be plenty of opportunities for the running back depth chart to change, and with Marion’s desire to use multiple backs, most of the room should have a chance to prove they are worthy of getting touches.

Santana Hopper: 1.5 Tackles For Loss

As one of the more important transfers Colorado landed, defensive tackle Santana Hopper had a lot of eyes on him during the spring game, and Hopper did not disappoint. For the day, Hopper recorded three tackles witha 1.5 tackles for loss and was solid throughout the game against the run.

Following a season where the Buffaloes were the 135th defense in the nation against the run, allowing 222.5 rush yards per game, this is a great sign. If Hopper and the rest of the defensive line can generate negative plays in the run game, Colorado should be able to make a significant improvement in their rush defense.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Quentin Gibson: 38 Receiving Yards

Heading into the spring game, one of the more interesting topics was who would shine at the receiver position, and Quentin Gibson was able to answer that question. On Saturday, Gibson totaled four receptions for 38 yards, which led the team in yards and catches.

Fellow receiver Danny Scudero was also able to add two receptions for 25 yards and the lone touchdown in the game. Ernest Campebell even added one catch for 17 yards as well.

With DeAndre Moore Jr., Joseph Williams, and Hykeem Williams expected to return for fall camp, the decision to decide who starts at the receiver positions becomes even tougher for Marion following the spring game.

Isaac Wilson: 1 Interception

Throughout the spring, one of the main questions has been who will win the quarterback competition between Julian Lewis and Isaac Wilson. In the spring game, it seemed fairly even until Wilson threw a late interception.

In total, Lewis went 6-11 for 60 yards and one touchdown, and zero interceptions. Wilson ended 6-12 for 65 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. Before the spring game, it seemed that Lewis was the early favorite to start next season. After Saturday’s results, the expectation appears to be that Lewis will remain the starter and Wilson will have to beat him out in fall camp.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Taj White (63) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado Offensive Line: 2 Sacks Allowed

After last season, where Colorado struggled to protect their quarterbacks, as they allowed 38 sacks in 2025, adding to the offensive line was one of the more important things for Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the coaching staff.

With that in mind, Coach Sanders brought in several offensive linemen, which included Taj White, Bo Hughley, Jayven Richardson, and Leon Bell at tackle. For the guard position, Colorado added Jose Soto and Jayvon McFadden. Then, on the interior, the Buffaloes recruited centers Demetrius Hunter and Sean Kinney.

As far as returners go, guard Yahya Attia and tackles Larry Johnson III and Chauncey Gooden could also compete for reps with the transfers.

With an entirely new group and the format of the spring game, it is unclear who the starters would be, but their performance collectively was solid in the pass game. Across the board, the offensive line allowed two sacks on 27 pass attempts.

This group also did a decent job paving lanes for the running backs, as they totaled 26 attempts for 98 yards and an average of 3.7 yards per carry on the ground. Unlike years past, this group may have the talent and size to be a more balanced and effective offense.

In the first live setting blocking together, this is a good sign, and the more chemistry this group can build, the better they will continue to perform as a unit.