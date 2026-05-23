Three Reasons Danny Scudero Can Build NFL Draft Stock at Colorado

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes made an enormous splash in the 2026 transfer portal, bringing in the 2025 FBS receiving yards leader, Danny Scudero, from San Jose State.

He arrives in Boulder as a senior, looking to make a case to be selected with a 2027 NFL Draft Pick. Here’s a look at what Scudero has to do in his lone season with the Buffs to make himself an NFL Draft prospect.

1. Prove His 2025 Production Can Translate to the Big 12

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) reaches for a pass while defended by Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Scudero’s 2025 production would’ve made him the top receiver in the transfer portal at first glance, but there are narratives surrounding that performance that prevented his stock from reaching those heights.

He played in an air raid offense with the San Jose State Spartans in 2025. The same offense produced the nation’s second-leading receiver in 2024, Nick Nash. However, Nash went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft and failed to record a catch in his rookie season.

The same concerns that surrounded Nash at the NFL level followed Scudero into the collegiate transfer portal. Scudero was listed as just a three-star transfer and the No. 66 receiver in the portal by 247Sports.

Now with the Buffaloes, it’s Scudero’s job to prove that his production was not a product of San Jose State’s system. The immensely heightened level of play in the Big 12 and Colorado’s ‘Go-Go’ offense will likely reduce the number of targets Scudero sees. Therefore, he’ll need to produce run-after-catch yards to prove that he can be a reliable wide receiver at the next level if he were in a pro-style offense.

2. Receiver Danny Scudero’s Eye-Catching Character

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Kyri Shoels (4) celebrates with wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

One of Scudero’s best traits at his disposal is his high-quality character. Scudero has already received high praise from Coach Prime for his character, despite his relatively short time on the roster.

“He comes to play and to win every day,” Sanders said following Colorado’s spring game. “One of the kids came today dressed inappropriately … I said, ‘Danny, come here for a second … You see [Danny], how he’s dressed? That’s how I want all of you to dress. You see how he acts and plays? That’s how I want every single one of you receivers to play.’... He’s a pleasure and an honor to coach.”

NFL teams hold character in high regard when evaluating prospects ahead of the draft. It has been seen many times: a player plays well in college but tanks his draft stock following poor displays of character off the field or in pre-draft meetings.

Scudero should wear his character on his sleeve, as it is just as much of a tool for his draft stock as his on-field production.

3. Showcase NFL-Level Speed on College Football’s Biggest Stages

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for a first down and then run in for a touchdown against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Finally, Scudero needs to prove that his NFL-level speed can show up and benefit his team when the lights are brightest.

In his lone showcase for Colorado so far, the Buffs’ spring game, his speed was on full display. Despite the nature of Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense not being a deep-passing one, Scudero found success on many deep routes. He hauled in the game’s lone touchdown on a deep post, and even when he wasn’t being targeted, he was burning Colorado’s secondary on decoy fade and go routes.

Colorado will battle elite Big 12 secondaries in Big 12 play, and Scudero will need to prove that his speed can win in those matchups. Speed is one of the traits that can make receivers climb draft boards regardless of what college system they played in. If he can prove that he not only has NFL-level speed, but can apply it to his routes in a way that at least makes him a man-coverage nightmare, NFL teams are sure to take notice.

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