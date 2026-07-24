Colorado Buffaloes Pushing for Rising Receiver Recruit
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The Colorado Buffaloes have made another offer under coach Deion Sanders. This time, the team has extended an offer to emerging wide receiver recruit King Webb.
Colorado is King’s most recent Power Four addition to the list of schools who have sent him offers.
King Webb Announces Latest Recruiting Offer
As the Colorado Buffaloes continue their aggressive recruiting strategy, they have decided to give an offer to class of 2028 standout high school wide receiver King Webb. The high schooler announced his latest offer in a post on his X account.
Webb posted about the offer on X, saying, “Thank you @CUBuffsFootball & @BrennanMarion4 for another offer.”
With recruitment being a major topic surrounding Colorado’s football program, the Buffaloes coaching staff has made it clear that identifying young talent early on is a priority for them. Utilizing this strategy allows the Buffaloes to begin developing relationships with these younger players years before National Signing Day in their senior year.
King Webb Recruiting Background
King Webb is a top wide receiver prospect out of Chatsworth, California, where he attends Sierra Canyon High School. Due to his physical frame and playmaking ability, the incoming junior is already drawing attention to himself. Webb stands at 6 -2 and 190 pounds, giving even more reason for college programs to take a look at the receiver.
With the trend of announcing college offers across social media continuing to grow throughout the recruiting landscape, Webb’s post generated much excitement from Buffalo fans and those close to him.
By senior year, Webb will be coming out of one of the state’s most well-known athletic programs in California, having produced many Division I athletes. Despite no commitment decision yet, Colorado has now been added to Webb’s list of offers, which includes Ole Miss, Oregon State, New Mexico, and Sacramento State, according to 247Sports.
Why Colorado Identified King Webb as a Future Target
Colorado’s interest in Webb didn’t come out of the blue. According to a report by 247Sports, the receiver impressed evaluators at the 30th Annual South County Classic in Mission Viejo, California. The prospect attended the showcase to show his skills that clearly caught the attention of the Buffaloes.
While at the showcase, Webb demonstrated his ability to stretch defenses vertically while making challenging receptions. Not only did he show that he can be of aid in a desperate situation while making difficult catches, but he also displayed his polished route running.
These very traits nearly mirror those of the receiver whom Coach Prime has sought out throughout his time in Boulder. These are the necessary characteristics that Colorado needs, especially with a brand-new, quick offensive scheme coming in with new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.
Despite Coach Prime moving outside the box this offseason in terms of recruiting, Webb hails from California, which is a state full of prospects that Prime is very much used to looking at. The Golden State is one of the nation’s deepest talent pools, and for Colorado to pick Webb amongst so many shows their confidence in him.
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Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23