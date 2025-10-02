Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Provides Clarity On Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Situation

The Colorado Buffaloes are 2-3 to start the season, going 0-2 in Big 12 conference play. Coming off their third loss of the season, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders provided clarity to the quarterback position moving forward, and whether the team will stick with Kaidon Salter.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are 2-3, going 0-2 in Big 12 conference play. Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter was named the team’s starter ahead of the season over freshman Julian Lewis and Sophomore Ryan Stub.

Staub started the week 3 matchup against the Houston Cougars, but after a loss, Colorado coach Deion Sanders put Salter back in against the Wyoming Cowboys in week 4. After suffering the third loss of the season against the No. 23 BYU Cougars, there is growing speculation about whether another quarterback change is coming.

Sanders Provides Clarity On Quarterback Position

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes will face the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Oct. 4. Ahead of the game, Sanders spoke to former NFL cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones about the quarterback position.

Jones asked if there would be another quarterback change, to which Sanders provided clarity on the team’s plans.

“We pray not. Who wants to play musical quarterbacks? Ain’t nobody want to play musical quarterbacks. You want to play one guy. You want one guy to be the guy. But, the thing about it, most people that are talking don’t come to practice every day," Sanders said. "They don’t understand what we could be dealing with or what we go through at the time to force us to do such.”

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“But we got it right. I think that we got the guy that’s the best, gives us the opportunity to win at this point in time. And we had to make that chance and make that move," Sanders continued. "Sometimes, guys gotta see the light. And you gotta help them see the light. So, that’s not always comfortable. And we didn’t get to where we were and where we are right now with everything being comfortable.”

Being benched is not easy, and Salter admitted it knocked his confidence, but the Colorado quarterback was able to bounce back and lead the team to a win against Wyoming. Barring any circumstances that Salter would have to come out of the game, the Colorado Buffaloes are sticking with their starting quarterback moving forward.

Importance Of Sticking With Salter

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders has continuously emphasized wanting consistency, and keeping the same quarterback as the starter each week will help with that. In the one week that Staub started, instead of putting his head down, Salter learned what he had to do to win the role back, and he did.

While Colorado suffered a loss against BYU, Salter had a strong first half performance, which put the Buffaloes in a position to win. Salter rushed for 49 yards and one touchdown, and had a passing touchdown as well. Showing off his mobility and earning positive yards is setting Colorado up for success; the team just has to take advantage of the opportunities.

Through the first five weeks of the season, Salter has gone 59-of-88 for 684 yards and five touchdowns. He has thrown just one interception and has a 67.0 competition percentage.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While there are still areas for Salter to grow, such as avoiding sacks and not trying to force a play, that is what makes keeping him as the starting quarterback important. Salter’s in-game decisions can improve based on playing experience.

Salter and the Colorado Buffaloes will next face the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. MT. The game will take place at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

