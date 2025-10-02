Deion Sanders Provides Clarity On Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Situation
The Colorado Buffaloes are 2-3, going 0-2 in Big 12 conference play. Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter was named the team’s starter ahead of the season over freshman Julian Lewis and Sophomore Ryan Stub.
Staub started the week 3 matchup against the Houston Cougars, but after a loss, Colorado coach Deion Sanders put Salter back in against the Wyoming Cowboys in week 4. After suffering the third loss of the season against the No. 23 BYU Cougars, there is growing speculation about whether another quarterback change is coming.
Sanders Provides Clarity On Quarterback Position
The Colorado Buffaloes will face the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Oct. 4. Ahead of the game, Sanders spoke to former NFL cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones about the quarterback position.
Jones asked if there would be another quarterback change, to which Sanders provided clarity on the team’s plans.
“We pray not. Who wants to play musical quarterbacks? Ain’t nobody want to play musical quarterbacks. You want to play one guy. You want one guy to be the guy. But, the thing about it, most people that are talking don’t come to practice every day," Sanders said. "They don’t understand what we could be dealing with or what we go through at the time to force us to do such.”
“But we got it right. I think that we got the guy that’s the best, gives us the opportunity to win at this point in time. And we had to make that chance and make that move," Sanders continued. "Sometimes, guys gotta see the light. And you gotta help them see the light. So, that’s not always comfortable. And we didn’t get to where we were and where we are right now with everything being comfortable.”
Being benched is not easy, and Salter admitted it knocked his confidence, but the Colorado quarterback was able to bounce back and lead the team to a win against Wyoming. Barring any circumstances that Salter would have to come out of the game, the Colorado Buffaloes are sticking with their starting quarterback moving forward.
Importance Of Sticking With Salter
Sanders has continuously emphasized wanting consistency, and keeping the same quarterback as the starter each week will help with that. In the one week that Staub started, instead of putting his head down, Salter learned what he had to do to win the role back, and he did.
While Colorado suffered a loss against BYU, Salter had a strong first half performance, which put the Buffaloes in a position to win. Salter rushed for 49 yards and one touchdown, and had a passing touchdown as well. Showing off his mobility and earning positive yards is setting Colorado up for success; the team just has to take advantage of the opportunities.
Through the first five weeks of the season, Salter has gone 59-of-88 for 684 yards and five touchdowns. He has thrown just one interception and has a 67.0 competition percentage.
While there are still areas for Salter to grow, such as avoiding sacks and not trying to force a play, that is what makes keeping him as the starting quarterback important. Salter’s in-game decisions can improve based on playing experience.
Salter and the Colorado Buffaloes will next face the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. MT. The game will take place at Amon G. Carter Stadium.