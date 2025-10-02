Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders Sends Powerful Message to Colorado Buffaloes Locker Room

Even now that he’s in the NFL, Shedeur Sanders is still making his voice heard at Colorado. His message to the Buffaloes calls for focus, accountability, and maintaining the standards he helped set during his time in Boulder.

Thomas Gorski

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Kaidon Salter Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns NFL Big 12 Football rookie joe flacco coach
Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Kaidon Salter Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns NFL Big 12 Football rookie joe flacco coach / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since Shedeur Sanders left the Colorado Buffaloes football program, both he and coach Deion Sanders have relatively struggled to find success without each other.

Shedeur was once projected as a potential first-round pick, but he slipped to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and is now the third quarterback on the Cleveland Browns’ depth chart. With the Buffaloes, Deion is still trying to figure out the quarterback situation, while the team sits at 2-3.

Last season was a totally different story. The Buffaloes went 9-4 and even made their first bowl game since 2020.

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Kaidon Salter Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns NFL Bleacher Report Big 12 Football
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Even with the rough start this year, Shedeur still checked in from afar, reminding the team what he expects.

"I shouldn't see no laughing, no smiling," Shedeur said on a FaceTime call in a video posted by Deion Sanders Jr. on his Well Off Media channel.

Even from the NFL sidelines, Shedeur’s presence is still felt in Boulder — and the Buffaloes could use his leadership now more than ever.

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Kaidon Salter Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns NFL Bleacher Report Big 12 Football
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

MORE: Colorado Coach Deion Sanders' Honest Postgame Speech To His Team After Buffaloes Loss

MORE: Kickoff Time Announced For Colorado Buffaloes, Iowa State Cyclones Matchup

MORE: Travis Hunter's Cool Postgame Move Shows Why He's Fan Favorite 

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Kaidon Salter Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns NFL Bleacher Report Big 12 Football
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) reacts as he scores a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter at against the Wyoming Cowboys Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Why Colorado Needs to Hear What Shedeur Sanders Has to Say

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Kaidon Salter Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns NFL Bleacher Report Big 12 Football
Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The vibe around Colorado has been different ever since Shedeur and Heisman winner Travis Hunter moved on. There’s still talent on the roster, just not at the same level as those two brought.

At 2-3, this isn’t where Deion thought his team would be. And that’s exactly why Shedeur’s voice still matters. In just two seasons, he left a mark on Boulder that’s hard to forget.

Before he arrived, the program was at its lowest point. Colorado finished 1-11 the year before he showed up and hadn’t had a winning season since 2016. In many ways, the team had forgotten how to win, and Shedeur, along with Deion, brought that back.

There’s a reason both Hunter and Sanders had their jerseys retired—it wasn’t just about stats, it was about the mark they left on the program. In fact, Shedeur could easily be considered one of the best quarterbacks in Colorado history.

Last season, he completed 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards, threw 37 touchdowns against just 10 picks, and averaged 8.7 yards per throw. He even finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting.

With numbers and leadership like that, it’s no wonder the Buffaloes still need to listen to what Shedeur has to say. He helped build the culture, set the standard, and instill the winning mindset that Colorado is still trying to hold onto.

How Colorado’s Struggles Test Deion Sanders’ Leadership

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Kaidon Salter Colorado Buffaloes Cleveland Browns NFL Bleacher Report Big 12 Football
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Starting the season 2-3 with multiple conference losses isn’t exactly an easy spot to bounce back from, especially with the quarterback situation still up in the air. Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter is expected to take the reins, though Sanders hasn’t officially confirmed it yet.

There’s still a chance for a winning streak and to surprise some critics, but it won’t come easy. 

The Big 12 is as competitive as ever. Texas Tech, Arizona State, BYU, and Iowa State are all top-25 teams, and Houston remains undefeated and very much in the mix for the conference title. 

If Colorado wants to compete, it’s going to be a long road. Right now, the Buffaloes aren’t at that level. Their schedule doesn’t make life any easier, and a run at the Big 12 title feels out of reach unless the team quickly finds some consistency. 

The next few weeks could define whether this season is remembered as one of missed opportunities for Sanders and his program. 

The pressure is mounting, and heading into the offseason, it will be even bigger—both for recruiting and for selling players on the vision of where Colorado is headed.

manual

Published
Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

Home/Football