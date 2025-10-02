Shedeur Sanders Sends Powerful Message to Colorado Buffaloes Locker Room
Since Shedeur Sanders left the Colorado Buffaloes football program, both he and coach Deion Sanders have relatively struggled to find success without each other.
Shedeur was once projected as a potential first-round pick, but he slipped to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and is now the third quarterback on the Cleveland Browns’ depth chart. With the Buffaloes, Deion is still trying to figure out the quarterback situation, while the team sits at 2-3.
Last season was a totally different story. The Buffaloes went 9-4 and even made their first bowl game since 2020.
Even with the rough start this year, Shedeur still checked in from afar, reminding the team what he expects.
"I shouldn't see no laughing, no smiling," Shedeur said on a FaceTime call in a video posted by Deion Sanders Jr. on his Well Off Media channel.
Even from the NFL sidelines, Shedeur’s presence is still felt in Boulder — and the Buffaloes could use his leadership now more than ever.
Why Colorado Needs to Hear What Shedeur Sanders Has to Say
The vibe around Colorado has been different ever since Shedeur and Heisman winner Travis Hunter moved on. There’s still talent on the roster, just not at the same level as those two brought.
At 2-3, this isn’t where Deion thought his team would be. And that’s exactly why Shedeur’s voice still matters. In just two seasons, he left a mark on Boulder that’s hard to forget.
Before he arrived, the program was at its lowest point. Colorado finished 1-11 the year before he showed up and hadn’t had a winning season since 2016. In many ways, the team had forgotten how to win, and Shedeur, along with Deion, brought that back.
There’s a reason both Hunter and Sanders had their jerseys retired—it wasn’t just about stats, it was about the mark they left on the program. In fact, Shedeur could easily be considered one of the best quarterbacks in Colorado history.
Last season, he completed 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards, threw 37 touchdowns against just 10 picks, and averaged 8.7 yards per throw. He even finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting.
With numbers and leadership like that, it’s no wonder the Buffaloes still need to listen to what Shedeur has to say. He helped build the culture, set the standard, and instill the winning mindset that Colorado is still trying to hold onto.
How Colorado’s Struggles Test Deion Sanders’ Leadership
Starting the season 2-3 with multiple conference losses isn’t exactly an easy spot to bounce back from, especially with the quarterback situation still up in the air. Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter is expected to take the reins, though Sanders hasn’t officially confirmed it yet.
There’s still a chance for a winning streak and to surprise some critics, but it won’t come easy.
The Big 12 is as competitive as ever. Texas Tech, Arizona State, BYU, and Iowa State are all top-25 teams, and Houston remains undefeated and very much in the mix for the conference title.
If Colorado wants to compete, it’s going to be a long road. Right now, the Buffaloes aren’t at that level. Their schedule doesn’t make life any easier, and a run at the Big 12 title feels out of reach unless the team quickly finds some consistency.
The next few weeks could define whether this season is remembered as one of missed opportunities for Sanders and his program.
The pressure is mounting, and heading into the offseason, it will be even bigger—both for recruiting and for selling players on the vision of where Colorado is headed.