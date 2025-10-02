Colorado Buffaloes' Kaidon Salter Has Surprising Quarterback Ranking
The Colorado Buffaloes’ season hasn’t started the way many fans hoped, and a lot of the questions point back to coach Deion Sanders. His choice to open with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter at quarterback, then shift to a rotation, has only added to the early-season turbulence.
At 2-3, Colorado is hanging around, but Salter isn’t the reason for the inconsistency. The real issues have come from an offense still trying to find rhythm with a rebuilt receiver group and a run game that hasn’t been reliable.
Even so, there’s still belief in what Salter can bring.
ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently ranked every Power 4 quarterback through the first month of the season and gave Salter a placement that should surprised plenty. He noted Salter’s efficiency and ability to protect the football, even with a shaky line in front of him.
“After briefly losing his job early in the season, Salter, the Liberty transfer, is back in the lineup, and he is 21st in success rate with only one interception,” Connelly wrote. “But he is facing constant pressure, scrambling and throwing outside the pocket a lot.”
That mix of upside and concern makes Salter one of the Big 12’s more intriguing quarterbacks — a player who could tilt Colorado’s season depending on how quickly things click.
“It worked against Wyoming, not so much against BYU, and with games against TCU, Iowa State and Utah on deck, any hopes of a decent season will require some immediate stability,” Connelly added.
For Sanders and the Buffaloes, the question now is whether Salter can turn those flashes of promise into consistent production. If he can, Colorado might yet salvage momentum. If not, this year risks becoming another missed opportunity.
Making Sense of Kaidon Salter’s Spot in ESPN’s QB Rankings
Salter’s ranking seems fair, putting him in the same conversation as BYU’s Bear Bachmeier, Texas’ Arch Manning and Michigan’s Bryce Underwood. Even with some inconsistency, those are strong names to be mentioned alongside.
His dual-threat skills have been a big part of Colorado’s offense, with 260 yards on the ground, 684 through the air and nine total touchdowns.
The stats might not wow anyone, but his ability to make plays in different ways keeps the Buffaloes in games even when the rest of the offense struggles. Even at 2-3, Colorado isn’t out of it.
If Salter can find more consistency and the offense starts to click, the Buffaloes still have a real shot to turn the season around and make noise in the Big 12.
Why Salter’s Ranking Strengthens His Case as Colorado’s Full-Time Starter
The quarterback competition is over and honestly, it should’ve been decided weeks ago.
ESPN’s ranking all but confirms it for Sanders. It’s time to end the rotation between Salter, Ryan Staub, and Julian Lewis.
There’s no reason for Staub or Lewis to see the field again this season. Salter might not be Shedeur Sanders, but he’s the most stable quarterback on the roster and someone who can keep Colorado competitive in plenty of games.
He’s shown far more than Staub and Lewis combined and glimpses of the 2023 version of himself.
Pulling Salter in the first place was a misstep. He even admitted the benching “messed with his head a bit,” something a starting quarterback shouldn’t have to deal with in Boulder.
Salter’s ESPN ranking isn’t just a number—it’s proof he belongs as Colorado’s starter. Now it’s on him and the team to turn that recognition into wins and consistent play on the field.