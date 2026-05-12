Five Colorado Buffaloes Poised for Breakout Seasons

After a very active transfer portal period, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to have a much-improved roster and potentially be in a spot to compete at the top of the Big 12.

With the new look roster, including transfers and returning players, here are five Colorado players who could break out during the 2026 season.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Quarterback Julian Lewis

Heading into the 2026 season, redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis is projected to be the starter for Colorado. Last season in 2025, Lewis gained valuable experience while appearing in four games and starting in two. In his starts, Lewis showed the ability to make plays when he had the time and when his receivers got open.

Following the 2025 season, Colorado coach Deion Sanders opted to make several changes, which included bringing in Brennan Marion to be the new offensive coordinator for the Buffaloes. Almost everywhere Marion has gone, he has experienced success and could do the same with Lewis. Marion‘s offenses focus on having a high tempo and getting the ball out quickly into space to the offensive weapons.

This could work perfectly with Lewis, who functions like a point guard-type quarterback, trying to get the ball out quickly and allow his playmaker to make plays. With Marion and the new additions that Colorado has added across the entire offense, there’s no question that Lewis can break out and potentially become one of the better quarterbacks in the Big 12.

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Damian Henderson II (34) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Running Back Damian Henderson II

At the running back position, Damian Henderson II can also be a breakout player for Colorado next season. During 2025, Henderson became one of the lead backs with Marion at Sacramento State, which showed his understanding of his offense and how he could find success in it consistently.

After following Marion to Colorado, Henderson seems to have asserted himself as one of the top running backs on the roster, which could help him to build upon his 2025 campaign when he rushed for 565 yards and five touchdowns on 91 carries. If Henderson can build on his showing from last season and continue to understand Marion‘s offense, he has the potential to have a 1,000-yard season and become one of the more explosive running backs in the country.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Tight End Zach Atkins

On the perimeter of the offense, tight end Zach Atkins could be one of the more interesting players to watch for the Buffaloes. Last season, Atkins recorded just 20 receptions for 149 yards. As a tight end, Atkins brings a solid blend of blocking and receiving ability, which allows him to be on the field at all times. With the chemistry that Atkins has built with Lewis, there’s definitely a chance that he could have an even better season with Colorado in 2026.

In Marion’s offense with all the speed around the field, Atkins could operate in the middle of the field and take advantage of matchups against the linebackers and safeties who struggle to keep up with his combination of size and speed. If Atkins can take advantage of these matchups and continue to build trust with Lewis, he could see the best production in his collegiate career so far, which could help him to become one of the more important players for the Buffaloes next season.

Notre Dame corner back Cree Thomas during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback Cree Thomas

After a season where Colorado struggled to force turnovers, Coach Prime decided to add a significant amount of talent in the secondary. One of the more intriguing players is cornerback Cree Thomas, who transfers from Notre Dame. Last season with the Fighting Irish, Thomas didn’t receive a lot of playing time, but during spring practice with Colorado, he has shown flashes of what he could be for the Buffaloes.

Throughout the spring, Thomas has consistently made plays on the ball, which has helped him to haul in several interceptions and deflect a few passes as well. With his performance during spring practice, Thomas has put himself in a position to be Colorado’s top cornerback and have a season that helps him to become one of the more productive cornerbacks in the country.

Naeten Mitchell (4) gets ready to tackle the Kennesaw State running back during Saturday's game. | Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Safety Naeten Mitchell

In the back end at safety, the Buffaloes were also able to make a major improvement after the addition of New Mexico State transfer Naeten Mitchell. As a safety, Mitchell has shown his ability to provide support in the run game and be reliable in coverage after a solid showing in 2025.

In his 2025 campaign, Mitchell recorded 102 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, nine pass breakups, three interceptions, and four forced fumbles. At safety, Mitchell has the benefit of playing alongside fellow transfers Randon Fontenette and Jah Jah Boyd, who could provide Mitchell the flexibility he needs to maximize his skill set. As Mitchell heads into the 2026 season, his ability to contribute in all aspects of the game should allow him to break out and become an impact player for the Buffaloes next season.

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