College football's winter shopping spree just got shorter, which leaves the Colorado Buffaloes with a long list and precious little time to check it twice.

The NCAA trimmed the transfer portal window from 15 days to 10 for this cycle, so the lone window opens Monday, Jan. 4, and closes Jan. 13. Programs that build through the portal will need their homework done early, and few fit that description better than coach Deion Sanders' operation in Boulder.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes live mascot Ralphie runs onto Folsom Field before the game against the Utah Utes. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roughly four of every five starters on Ourlads' latest Colorado depth chart arrived as transfers, and a hefty share of them carry senior tags into Saturday's home finale against UCF. Sorting the holes by urgency produces a clear pecking order, even if the ranking invites a friendly argument or two.

Third priority: Veteran blockers to help Gunnar White

Offensive line coach Gunnar White has handed the left side of his line to youngsters, with freshman Xavier Payne at left tackle and redshirt freshman Chauncey Gooden at left guard. Growing pains come with that territory, yet two first-year starters on the blind side also hint at a foundation worth building around.

Trouble brews on the right side, where sixth-year guard Leon Bell and fifth-year tackle Larry Johnson III are both running out of college clock. Colorado has surrendered 22 sacks through 11 games, and no running back has cracked 450 rushing yards, so a couple of battle-tested tackles would steady the ship in a hurry.

Second priority: Ball hawks who can follow Randon Fontenette

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Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Randon Fontenette (7) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Takeaways have been painfully scarce in Boulder this fall. Colorado's defense has intercepted only five passes while allowing 26 touchdown throws, a lopsided ratio that kept opposing quarterbacks comfortable week after week.

Strong safety Randon Fontenette, a senior who arrived from Vanderbilt, and sixth-year free safety Ben Finneseth both start on Ourlads' depth chart, and no backup safety appears behind either of them. Safeties coach Vonn Bell, who played the position in the NFL, needs rangy defenders with a nose for the football, because the two-deep offers no obvious heir.

Top priority: A fresh linebacker corps for Chris Marve

Linebacker lands at No. 1 because history is about to repeat itself at the worst possible spot. Last winter, Colorado rebuilt the room almost entirely through the portal, landing Gideon Lampron from Bowling Green, Liona Lefau from Texas, and Tyler Martinez from New Mexico State.

Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve works from the sideline during the season opener at Georgia Tech | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All three carry senior designations, and the trio has piled up more than 200 tackles this season, so defensive coordinator Chris Marve must replace the heartbeat of the unit he also coaches directly. Redshirt sophomore Gage Goldberg is the only non-senior among the four linebackers on the two-deep, which makes landing at least two ready-made starters essential.

Marve seemed to sense this group's short shelf life in March, when Robert Livingston's move to the Broncos handed him the defense days before spring practice. Reflecting on the promotion, he described everything as new and called it special that this team would get only one run together.

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