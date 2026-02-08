Gunnar White Highlights New Leader on Colorado Buffaloes' Offensive Line

Now that Jordan Seaton, Zarian McGill and others are no longer in the room, new leaders are stepping up within the Colorado Buffaloes' offensive line.

Colorado began its winter workouts last month, and offensive line coach Gunnar White has been impressed by the energy brought by his younger players so far. Incoming freshman Xavier Payne, in particular, received a shoutout from his new offensive line coach.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"The younger guys, like Xavier Payne being a freshman, he's really putting juice into the room too," White said on Thee Pregame Show's "The Morning Run" this past week. "It's exciting to see not only the older guys, but some of the younger guys are stepping up and pushing and bringing energy too. Leadership doesn't have an age."

Payne is a former three-star prospect from New York who finished his prep career in Orlando, Florida, at Jones High School. There, he started at left tackle for a Jones team that reached the Florida 4A state championship game last season.

If this what I do to 3 stars what that make me??? But none of that really matter here’s just a sneak prank of what I’m bringing to @CUBuffsFootball can’t wait to get up to boulder and get to work!!! @adamgorney @BenjaminRivals @On3Richie @TomLoy247 pic.twitter.com/B8NpPkGRS4 — Xavier Payne🥞 (@NYPayne58) December 14, 2025

Payne committed to coach Deion Sanders' program in July before signing with the Buffs in December.

"Number one, I connect with them (Colorado's staff) on a great level," Payne said, per USA Today's Florida Network. "There's so many years collectively of NFL experience — and not even just at my position and we have two arguable Hall of Famers in my group... That's what I've got coaching me every day and that's where I want to go, the next level. Just keep climbing until I get to the highest point."

New Offensive Line Energy

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Along with Payne, the Buffs added two other three-star class of 2026 signees in fellow Floridian Ben Gula and Loveland, Colorado, native Josiah Manu. It's yet to be seen if they'll see playing time next season as true freshmen, but White's offensive line appears well-positioned for the future.

Colorado's offensive line also reloaded plenty via the transfer portal, adding the likes of Jayvon McFadden (Ohio State), Bo Hughley (Georgia), Taj White (Rutgers), Demetrius Hunter (Houston) and other high-ceiling pieces.

"We got a lot of guys (who've played) a lot of snaps, and that's exciting to see," White said. "I'm really curious to see what they do in pads because everything before that I've been very impressed with: work ethic, attitudes, how they handle all the team runs, all the weightlifting. It's all positive. Even in the meeting rooms, when we talk about schemes and how to identify defensive fronts and whatnot, everybody is pretty on point."

MORE: Colorado Recruit Xavier McDonald Announces Massive Flip on National Signing Day

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Emerge As Losers of National Signing Day

MORE: The Biggest Thing to Know About Colorado on National Signing Day

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Colorado's offensive line will work closely with projected starting quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, who will operate under new offensive coordinator Brenann Marion. Significant changes are coming to the Buffs' offense, and the linemen up front will play a key role in helping things flow smoothly.